Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

13 S RICHARDS AVE

13 South Richards Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13 South Richards Avenue, Somerville, NJ 08876

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Character and charm exude in this amazing home you'd never find for rent! Owners have painstakingly restored this post world war II expanded cape to its original glory! No smoking in house & renters insurance required. Great credit a must! Walk to town and NYC train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 S RICHARDS AVE have any available units?
13 S RICHARDS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, NJ.
What amenities does 13 S RICHARDS AVE have?
Some of 13 S RICHARDS AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 S RICHARDS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
13 S RICHARDS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 S RICHARDS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 13 S RICHARDS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 13 S RICHARDS AVE offer parking?
No, 13 S RICHARDS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 13 S RICHARDS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 S RICHARDS AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 S RICHARDS AVE have a pool?
No, 13 S RICHARDS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 13 S RICHARDS AVE have accessible units?
No, 13 S RICHARDS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13 S RICHARDS AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 S RICHARDS AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 S RICHARDS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 S RICHARDS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
