13 S RICHARDS AVE

Character and charm exude in this amazing home you'd never find for rent! Owners have painstakingly restored this post world war II expanded cape to its original glory! No smoking in house & renters insurance required. Great credit a must! Walk to town and NYC train.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
