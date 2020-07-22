Apartment List
/
NJ
/
somerville
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:01 PM

34 Apartments for rent in Somerville, NJ with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Somerville means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1 LOESER AVE
1 Loeser Avenue, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Great opportunity to rent this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.1 bath townhouse with nearby restaurants, shops and train station in Somerville. When you walk in you will notice beautiful oak hardwood floors in the foyer, dining room and living room.
Results within 1 mile of Somerville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
24 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
6 COLUMBIA DR
6 Columbia Drive, Finderne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nice 2nd floor 3 bedroom unit with deck (No BBQ's). 1 1/2 baths and assigned parking. Nice views from Living Room. Laundry in building and Storage area 20'x4'. 6 Closets, 4 are very large.
Results within 5 miles of Somerville
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,985
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1123 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Somerset for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
20 PINE CT
20 Pine Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Gorgeous 2-Story, 2BR, 2 Bath Pinevale B unit. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel range and tumbled marble backsplash, new lighting, ceiling fans, professional paint, updated washer/dryer. Clubhouse with pool, gym and tennis courts.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
31 CAMBRIDGE RD
31 Cambridge Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
LOVELY 2BED RM 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOME. ONE ATTACHED GARAGE& ADDITIONAL PARKING. PRIVATE PATIO W/ BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD. LIVING RM W/ FIRE PLACE. SKYLIGHT AT FOYER.NEW GARAGE DOOR.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
106 BROKAW CT
106 Brokaw Court, Bradley Gardens, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Live in this well maintained 2 bedroom home. Many upgrades including new kitchen granite countertop, marble vanity. All appliances are included and window treatments stay. Attic with lots of storage and lots of closet space.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
60 SENTINEL DR
60 Sentinel Drive, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
Absolutely beautifully Elkins model located in the desirable Patriot Ridge section of the Hills. Gorgeous expanded 2-story family room w/ fireplace open to the kitchen. Two story Foyer opens to the livingroom. Large office w/ built-ins.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
13 RAY CT
13 Ray Court, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
This beautiful first floor unit with bamboo flooring. Large kitchen, dinning room, and living Room. The bedroom is large with good size closet.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
10 HUDSON DR
10 Hudson Drive, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Townsend Model Just installed Hardwood 1st floor New carpeting on rest townhouse Floors Corina Countertop 4th bedroom / office finished basement full bath basement move in condition pool tennis courts New wood floors and carpeting throughout
Results within 10 miles of Somerville
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
28 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,680
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
41 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,685
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
$
3 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
4 Units Available
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
227 Lindsey Ct
227 Lindsey Court, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1660 sqft
GORGEOUS, LOVABLY DESIGNED 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS CAN BE YOURS. Call now: 908-842-3690. Brick, corner Townhome greatly located in prestigious Society Hill III at Somerset in Franklin Park, NJ 08823.

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14 Pear Tree Ln
14 Pear Tree Lane, Franklin Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1550 sqft
LIVE IN STYLE in this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 baths.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Woodward Lane
19 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1396 sqft
Beautiful Clean 3BR Townhouse to live in. Top public schools in Basking Ridge NJ. Great community and facilities including club house, swimming pool, tennis court, play ground, etc. Plenty of parking spaces.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
370 POTOMAC DR
370 Potomac Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1050 sqft
Top floor Essex II model in Spring Ridge - 2 bedrms & 2 baths with open floor plan, cathedral ceilings & skylights! Updated kitchen with window has SS appliances, granite & backsplash. Gorgeous wood floors throughout. Recently replaced roof.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
225 ENGLISH PL
225 English Pl, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Welcome to this nicely updated townhome! This townhome has it all and has been well maintained throughout. The updated eat-in kitchen is spacious to enjoy your favorite meals.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
26 ALDER LN
26 Alder Lane, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
Spectacular, beautifully updated colonial with 4 BR's, 2.5 BA's, finished walk-out basement with rec/media room & beautiful private yard. Open floor plan, HW floors throughout & abundant natural light.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
271 LAUREL CT
271 Laurel Court, White House Station, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
3 Br. Penthouse, Liberty Model unit overlooking swimming pool and Tennis cords. Living/Dining room with Gas Fireplace and door leading to the balcony.All Hard/wood floors(red oak) All appliances included . W/D in the unit .

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
93 BIRCHWOOD RD
93 Birchwood Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Not to be missed! Located in the Birchwood section of The Hills in Bedminster with easy access to 287,78,202-206 &22.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
236 IRVING PL
236 Irving Place, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
This recently updated condo includes new vinyl laminate floors throughout, freshly painted interior, newer kitchen cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances.Master en-suite with updated bath, Enjoy the private balcony overlooking woodlands.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
18 ENCAMPMENT DR
18 Encampment Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1026 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom unit with patio in the Crestmont Hills section of the Hills - overlooking peaceful undeveloped woods. Convenient central location for commuters.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Somerville, NJ

Finding apartments with a pool in Somerville means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Somerville could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSomerville 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSomerville 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Somerville 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSomerville Apartments with BalconiesSomerville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Somerville Apartments with ParkingSomerville Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJ
Summit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJRoselle, NJ
Highland Park, NJPanther Valley, NJHopatcong, NJGreen Knoll, NJBernardsville, NJRahway, NJLambertville, NJMendham, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark