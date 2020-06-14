/
1 bedroom apartments
17 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Somerville, NJ
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
100 W BROWN ST
100 West Brown Street, Somerville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Location! A few short blocks from trendy downtown Somerville, this spacious unit has fresh paint, HWD flrs, open flr plan, W/D hook-ups in basement, along with a designated storage area. Exclusive parking lot for tenants.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
64 W MAIN ST
64 West Main Street, Somerville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
850 sqft
LOCATION! lOCATION! lOCATION! Just steps away from NJ Transit & NYC train, this large 1 BR unit overlooking Main Street, offers all the conveniences of city living right outside your door. No need for Uber.
Results within 1 mile of Somerville
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
903 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
Results within 5 miles of Somerville
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
Bound Brook
15 Units Available
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
425 sqft
This community offers residents on-site parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a pet-friendly environment. Apartments include hardwood flooring, high-speed internet access, and free heat and hot water. Chimney Rock West and Codrington Park are both nearby.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,835
861 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Somerset for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
1100 New Jersey 28
1100 Easton Turnpike, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live in a charming fully-renovated cottage-like house in historic North Branch (on the border of Somerville & Branchburg). Why live in a tiny apt.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
13 RAY CT
13 Ray Court, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
This beautiful first floor unit with bamboo flooring. Large kitchen, dinning room, and living Room. The bedroom is large with good size closet.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Bound Brook
1 Unit Available
254 W FRANKLIN ST
254 West Franklin Street, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Cozy 1 Bedroom Apartment on the 2nd floor with washer & dryer, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful hardwood floors, carpeting & windows. Huge storage space in attic. NO PETS PLEASE! Excellent credit is a must!
Results within 10 miles of Somerville
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
2 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,885
1119 sqft
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
823 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,885
867 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
12 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
4 Units Available
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
790 sqft
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
21 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
19 TANSY CT
19 Tansy Court, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Beautiful 1 Br first floor unit with private setting. Large kitchen, dinning room, and living Room. Home is recently painted. The bedroom is large with good size closet.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
23 MORRISTOWN RD
23 Morristown Road, Bernardsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Large, bright and open newly renovated 1 bdrm,1 bath apartment welcomes you home! Spacious bedroom with two closets, natural light fills the open living room that leads into the new kitchen with updated appliances including a Bosch dishwasher!
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
10 CHURCH ST
10 Church Street, Bernardsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Two story rental convenient to town, train, shopping and dining. One bedroom and bath with kitchen. LR on first floor and bedroom and bath on second fl. Laundry mat in town.
