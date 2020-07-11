/
apartments with washer dryer
67 Apartments for rent in Somerville, NJ with washer-dryer
149 S Bridge St
149 South Bridge Street, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom House in - Somervillie - Walk to Town! - Property Id: 302552 This is not your typical 2 bed/1 bath unit, this is much larger than most units in the area.
37 E Cliff St
37 East Cliff Street, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1900 sqft
Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom House in Somerville - Walk to Town! - Property Id: 305347 3 Bedroom House in - Somerville - Walk to Town! Description: This is not your typical 3 bed/1 bath unit, this is much larger than most units in the area.
1 LOESER AVE
1 Loeser Avenue, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Great opportunity to rent this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.1 bath townhouse with nearby restaurants, shops and train station in Somerville. When you walk in you will notice beautiful oak hardwood floors in the foyer, dining room and living room.
30 E YOUNG ST
30 East Young Street, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Classic Colonial in Desirable North End of Somerville w/ Charm & Character featuring 3 Bedrooms. 2.
2 GRANT AVE
2 Grant Avenue, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Additional 2 Bonus Room on the third floor with finished Attic space for A Home office in downtown Somerville. Recently Renovated with Brand New Kitchen and Appliances with granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Somerville
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,870
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
269, N. 1-st, Ave. B
269 N 1st Ave, Manville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1300 sqft
Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252 Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.
54 1ST AVE
54 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Nicely Renovated Half Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location. Completely Renovated Eat-In Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove), Granite Countertops & New Cabinets, Walk-In Pantry.
39 LAGRANGE ST
39 La Grange St, Raritan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Spacious Second Floor Unit built in 2003 has Sun-filled Living Room, Large Eat in kitchen w/ Pantry, Extra Large Master Bedroom w/ Walk-in Closet, Central A/C, Separate Laundry Room w/ Washer/Dryer & Storage Area, Exclusive Driveway.
65 2ND AVE
65 2nd Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautifully updated Colonial with front porch, new bamboo floors thru out, updated baths, new appliances & so much more just minutes to trains to NYC FOR RENT! Enjoy sipping lemonade on the adorable front porch of this spacious home ready to move
52 1ST AVE
52 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
Nicely Renovated Â½ Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location.
306 N 4th
306 North 4th Avenue, Manville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious colonial-style townhouse, 3 large BRs, 2.5bths. Master BR has it's own private bath and walk in closet, LR, DR or FR, EIK. Full bsmt.w/laundry area. 1-car garage. Gas heat, central air, Patio.
Green Knoll
20 SOMERSET AVE
20 Somerset Avenue, Green Knoll, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1344 sqft
Spacious split level boasting amazing features all through. An open and airy layout perfect for gatherings and leisure living! Hard wood floors expand through a large LR.
74 Nostrand Road
74 Nostrand Road, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1806 sqft
Welcome to this Northeast Facing Colonial nestles in a residential neighborhood with easy access to shopping, supermarkets and major highway.
Results within 5 miles of Somerville
147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor
147 S 21st Ave, Manville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious 2nd floor apartment with large eat in kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms, bath, laundry in unit. Excellent condition. Available immediately. Tenant pays utilities. NTN, paystubs, application
South Bound Brook
63 SWING BRIDGE LN
63 Swing Bridge Ln, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Welcome to this beautiful airy 9 ft ceiling open floor plan 2 bedroom and 3 full bath Townhome in Canal Crossing. Premium location with water front canal and towpath views from your own home and many more charming features.
74 WENDOVER CT
74 Wendover Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Sunny, 2nd floor unit. Vaulted ceilings, lots of (newer) windows,granite counters, updated bathroom with radiant floor heating, ceiling fan, skylight. Includes (4k) TV. Photos are from prior listing. Washer dryer in unit.
31 DANBERRY LN
31 Danberry Lane, Bradley Gardens, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Fabulous opportunity to rent a FULLY furnished home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and finished basement. Complete with dishes, pots n pans, linens and towels.
301 STRULL CT
301 Strull Court, Bradley Gardens, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1533 sqft
Prime location in Desirable Glenbrooke Community. Pristine 3 br, 2 &1/2 bath, End unit, recessed light in kitchen, Balcony off of Kitchen, MBR W/Walkin Closet and closet Savers, Wall to Wall carpet. All kitchen appliances included in rent.
28 NEWELL ST
28 Newell St, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2529 sqft
Available August 1, Spacious 3/4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Duplex in Heritage Greens. Lovely home, Large windows, great lighting to large size rooms, Formal Liv Room, Dining Room, Family room Large eat in kitchen, all appliances stay, Washer/Dryer in home.
60 SENTINEL DR
60 Sentinel Drive, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
Absolutely beautifully Elkins model located in the desirable Patriot Ridge section of the Hills. Gorgeous expanded 2-story family room w/ fireplace open to the kitchen. Two story Foyer opens to the livingroom. Large office w/ built-ins.
13 CHARLESTON CT
13 Charleston Court, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Location Location Location!!!!!! Impeccably maintained Cul-De-Sac unit. Boasts an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a fully finished walkout basement, an oversized deck with private views.
20 PINE CT
20 Pine Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous 2-Story, 2BR, 2 Bath Pinevale B unit. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel range and tumbled marble backsplash, new lighting, ceiling fans, professional paint, updated washer/dryer. Clubhouse with pool, gym and tennis courts.
1100 New Jersey 28
1100 Easton Turnpike, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live in a charming fully-renovated cottage-like house in historic North Branch (on the border of Somerville & Branchburg). Why live in a tiny apt.
