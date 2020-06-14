Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:33 PM

45 Apartments for rent in Somerville, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Somerville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
26 DIVISION ST
26 Division Street, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and sunlit apartment located in a stunning location near shops, resatuarants and entertainment. Broker fee paid by landlord on two year lease. Convienient proximity to train station and post office.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2 GRANT AVE
2 Grant Avenue, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Additional 2 Bonus Room on the third floor with finished Attic space for A Home office in downtown Somerville. Recently Renovated with Brand New Kitchen and Appliances with granite counter tops.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
100 W BROWN ST
100 West Brown Street, Somerville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Location! A few short blocks from trendy downtown Somerville, this spacious unit has fresh paint, HWD flrs, open flr plan, W/D hook-ups in basement, along with a designated storage area. Exclusive parking lot for tenants.
Results within 1 mile of Somerville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
28 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
573 Bridgewater Ave
573 Bridgewater Avenue, Finderne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1464 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, renovated kitchen & backyard - Property Id: 292712 4 Bedroom / 2 bath / large living room / large backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292712 Property Id 292712 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5828221)

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
269, N. 1-st, Ave. B
269 N 1st Ave, Manville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252 Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
306 N 4th
306 North 4th Avenue, Manville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious colonial-style townhouse, 3 large BRs, 2.5bths. Master BR has it's own private bath and walk in closet, LR, DR or FR, EIK. Full bsmt.w/laundry area. 1-car garage. Gas heat, central air, Patio.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
18 DARTMOUTH AVE, Apt 4A
18 Dartmouth Avenue, Finderne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Ideal Location! Newly beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom unit sits on first floor at the end of private road; overlooking pool, tennis & basketball courts & playground.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Green Knoll
1 Unit Available
20 SOMERSET AVE
20 Somerset Avenue, Green Knoll, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1344 sqft
Spacious split level boasting amazing features all through. An open and airy layout perfect for gatherings and leisure living! Hard wood floors expand through a large LR.
Results within 5 miles of Somerville
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
Bound Brook
15 Units Available
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
525 sqft
This community offers residents on-site parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a pet-friendly environment. Apartments include hardwood flooring, high-speed internet access, and free heat and hot water. Chimney Rock West and Codrington Park are both nearby.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9 Lewis street
9 Lewis Street, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2150 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful and spacious single family house - Property Id: 297418 Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, two-story home with basement, attic, front porch, two-car garage, and well-kept front/back yards.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Bound Brook
1 Unit Available
15 Swing Bridge Lane
15 Swing Bridge Ln, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2000 sqft
Luxury 2br Townhouse available - Property Id: 21586 Beautiful Canal Crossing townhome ready to move in.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
508 Union Avenue
508 Union Avenue, Finderne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in Bridgewater Twsp. Close all your shopping needs. Easy access to 287, 22 and 78. 1.4 miles to the Bridgewater train station and only 0.4 miles to the New York bus.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3107 ROUTE 22
3107 Rt, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
5 room freshly painted, wood floors newly refinished. 4 rooms, 2 bed rooms on main floor and additional living space - office and rec area in the basement. Spacious rear yard for recreation etc. Owner will plow driveway when snow exceed 3 inches.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
1100 New Jersey 28
1100 Easton Turnpike, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live in a charming fully-renovated cottage-like house in historic North Branch (on the border of Somerville & Branchburg). Why live in a tiny apt.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
South Bound Brook
1 Unit Available
106 Johnson Street
106 Johnson St, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
2050 sqft
Gramercy Townhomes is a luxury townhomes complex featuring 22 luxurious 3-story townhouse-style apartments with unparalleled luxury features, located at 153 Main Street in South Bound brook, in the heart of the nation's largest metropolitan area -

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
13 RAY CT
13 Ray Court, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
This beautiful first floor unit with bamboo flooring. Large kitchen, dinning room, and living Room. The bedroom is large with good size closet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Bound Brook
1 Unit Available
254 W FRANKLIN ST
254 West Franklin Street, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Cozy 1 Bedroom Apartment on the 2nd floor with washer & dryer, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful hardwood floors, carpeting & windows. Huge storage space in attic. NO PETS PLEASE! Excellent credit is a must!

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1906 BAYLEY CT
1906 Bayley Court, Bradley Gardens, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fabulous Beacon Hill Townhome! Three floors of living with exceptional privacy. Three bedrooms with two full baths on upper level with plenty of closet space.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
40 KINGS RIDGE RD
40 Kings Ridge Road, Somerset County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning custom home boasting grand 2 story entrance, gleaming hardwood floors and wrought iron railings for rent! Chefs kitchen w granite island, commercial grade stove, butlers pantry pass thru to banquet sized formal DR.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Martinsville
1 Unit Available
1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD
1471 Washington Valley Road, Martinsville, NJ
Studio
$4,250
Newly updated & ready to RENT! Gorgeous one level living in neutral tones w stylish center island KIT, 2 brick fireplaces, wood floors, decorative archways, cedar closets, & covered front porch! This classic brick ranch offers all you are searching

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
76 DORCHESTER DR
76 Dorchester Drive, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
2100 sqft
You will love this delightful North-East facing End unit Townhouse located in a cul-de-sac in Hamilton Crest community. This 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom home has an extra den/office at 2nd level giving you more than 2100 sq. ft.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 HUDSON DR
10 Hudson Drive, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Townsend Model Just installed Hardwood 1st floor New carpeting on rest townhouse Floors Corina Countertop 4th bedroom / office finished basement full bath basement move in condition pool tennis courts New wood floors and carpeting throughout

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Green Knoll
1 Unit Available
260 HEDGEROW RD
260 Hedgerow Road, Green Knoll, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Pristine Unit featuring 2 Bedrooms+Office (can be used as 3rd bedroom),Large Living Rm w/Fireplace,Dining Room w/Cathedral Ceilings,Hardwood floors,Laundry on 2nd Flr,Spacious Master w/ Walk-in Closet & walkout Balcony,High Efficiency Furnace &
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Somerville, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Somerville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

