201 Sheridan Avenue

SUMMER Rental ONLY - Enjoy the Jersey Shore in this gorgeous 2 bedroom condo 2 Blocks to the beach, 1 Block to the water park and restaurants. Stroll up to the boardwalk and enjoy all the activities. Weekly rental $1,100. Month rent $4,000. May 29 - Labor Day - $12,000. Full kitchen including a the convenience of a coffee maker, stove and full refrigerator. Rental includes 2 off-street parking places. Queen size bed in one bedroom and two twins in other. Larger living area for a beach condo. Counter seating in the kitchen. Clean and bright. No Pets/No Smokers. All measurements are approximate.