Seaside Heights, NJ
201 Sheridan Avenue
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:19 PM

201 Sheridan Avenue

201 Sheridan Avenue · (732) 842-3434
Location

201 Sheridan Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B3 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
SUMMER Rental ONLY - Enjoy the Jersey Shore in this gorgeous 2 bedroom condo 2 Blocks to the beach, 1 Block to the water park and restaurants. Stroll up to the boardwalk and enjoy all the activities. Weekly rental $1,100. Month rent $4,000. May 29 - Labor Day - $12,000. Full kitchen including a the convenience of a coffee maker, stove and full refrigerator. Rental includes 2 off-street parking places. Queen size bed in one bedroom and two twins in other. Larger living area for a beach condo. Counter seating in the kitchen. Clean and bright. No Pets/No Smokers. All measurements are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Sheridan Avenue have any available units?
201 Sheridan Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 Sheridan Avenue have?
Some of 201 Sheridan Avenue's amenities include parking, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Sheridan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
201 Sheridan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Sheridan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 201 Sheridan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seaside Heights.
Does 201 Sheridan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 201 Sheridan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 201 Sheridan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Sheridan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Sheridan Avenue have a pool?
No, 201 Sheridan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 201 Sheridan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 201 Sheridan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Sheridan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Sheridan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Sheridan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Sheridan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
