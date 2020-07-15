/
furnished apartments
19 Furnished Apartments for rent in Seaside Heights, NJ
124 Lincoln Avenue
124 Lincoln Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 bedroom 1.5 bath, eat in kitchen with living room s/s appliances sitting area, tile & bamboo flooring.
302 Lincoln Avenue
302 Lincoln Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
SUMMER RENTAL - TWO WEEK MINIMUM - $2000/week. Stunning, fully furnished unit in a gorgeous new construction two family home located approximately 3 blocks to Seaside Heights beach & boardwalk.
1 Boulevard
1 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1904 sqft
New Construction Corner Penthouse! ONE OCEAN BLVD is a beautiful new condo building located just 1 block from lifeguarded ocean beaches! Enjoy private terraces and a common, furnished rooftop lounge with water views & outdoor fireplace.
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. **NO MORE SUMMER DATES AVAILABLE** Available Sept. 1-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.
110 Trenton Avenue
110 Trenton Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
This beautiful house has an open floor plan and is very spacious. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, bright and airy. Beautifully furnished. Sleeps 10+ adults and children.
1955 Railway Avenue E
1955 Railway Avenue West, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1051 sqft
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL 2020. This home is in the heart of Ortley Beach. Enjoy life at the beach or sit out on the large private deck. Fully furnished raised ranch with 3 clean bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Private yard and comfort.
74 O Street
74 O Street, Seaside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished Summer weekly rental ($1,200 Memorial day week and 4th of July week) or monthly rental ($3,600 June/August and $3,780 July) located in the heart of desirable Seaside Park! This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is move in ready and
640 E Riviera Avenue
640 E Riviera Ave, Ocean Gate, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$37,500
2500 sqft
Amazing summer rental at the Jersey Shore right on Ocean Gate's famous mile long beach and boardwalk. Enjoy the biggest covered deck in town, bring the whole family to swim, bike, crab, boat, paddle board, and kayak on the Toms River.
34 4th Avenue
34 4th Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$8,700
This beautiful 8 bedrrom home is the perfect retreat for a large family. Completely furnished with a lovely pool. Included are 8 beach badges. Plenty of off street parking. Make this home your special place to create lifelong memories.
438 Highway 35
438 Highway 35 N, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY! WEEKLY, MONTHLY OR ENTIRE SEASON. Spectacular oceanfront 2 bedroom 1 bath completely renovated, furnished rental in the very exclusive Ocean Club Condos.
3688 Ocean Terrace
3688 Ocean Terrace, Dover Beaches North, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
FALL RENTAL - NORMANDY BEACH OCEANFRONT WITH A POOL - This custom, turn-key, FEMA compliant home with an ocean side pool boasts stunning ocean views from every floor of the house. The gorgeous heated pool within Trex decking is one of a kind.
515 Stone Harbor Avenue
515 Stone Harbor Avenue, Ocean Gate, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1050 sqft
One of a kind seasonal rental in Ocean Gate available this summer weekly ($1,700), monthly June ($4,000), July ($6,000), or August ($6,500), or take it for the whole season from Memorial Day to Labor Day (ask for pricing).
71 Las Vegas Road
71 Las Vegas Road, Dover Beaches North, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2034 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL-OCEAN BLOCK - AVAILABLE JULY 4 to JULY 18, in beautiful Monterrey Beach. This home features a gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and an open floor plan.
Point Pleasant Beach
101 Trenton Avenue
101 Trenton Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
WINTER RENTAL fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bathroom updated condo in Point Pleasant Beach for $1550/month. Tenant pays all utilities and realtor commissions. Cleaning fee of $90. NO Pets, association does not allow. NO smoking.
Point Pleasant Beach
900 Ocean Avenue
900 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
AUGUST BEACHFRONT BUILDING/POOLGourmet Grills Tiki Bar4 Beach Badges Included Fully Furnished Walking distance to all stores and Restaurants3 bdr 2 full 2 1/2 baths 3 balconiesBRING YOUR FLIP FLOPS, COCKTAILS, AND RELAX!!
905 Rio Grande Drive
905 Rio Grande Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
2254 sqft
Pictures are from the furnished model home, home is unfurnished & vacant. Welcome home to the luxury New Construction townhouses located in the Riverwood Chase complex in the highly desirable North Dover area in Toms River.
Bay Head
68 Bridge Avenue
68 Bridge Ave, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Winter Rental - NOT AVAILABLE THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 $2,000/month plus utilities and Cable/WifiFully updated one floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Open living room/kitchen with with island and breakfast nook.
Point Pleasant Beach
314 Washington Avenue
314 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Sorry there are currently no weeks available. Enjoy this beautiful home in the most desirable area of Point Pleasant Beach! Convenient first floor master suite! Beautifully furnished, immaculate condition .
652 Princeton Avenue
652 Princeton Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3545 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. Fully Furnished.! Relax and enjoy the sunsets and watch the boats go by while sitting on the covered deck overlooking the Beaver Dam Creek. AVAILABLE Sept 15th - May 15th. Second floor Laundry. No Pets, No Smokers.
