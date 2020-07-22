Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

18 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Seaside Heights, NJ

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Seaside Heights should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Boulevard
1 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1904 sqft
New Construction Corner Penthouse! ONE OCEAN BLVD is a beautiful new condo building located just 1 block from lifeguarded ocean beaches! Enjoy private terraces and a common, furnished rooftop lounge with water views & outdoor fireplace.


1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. **NO MORE SUMMER DATES AVAILABLE** Available Sept. 1-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1935 Ocean Avenue
1935 Ocean Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
459 sqft
Location, Location, Location for your sunrise and sunset summer rental! Steps away from having the sand in your toes and the sun warming your face on Ortley Beach. This one-bedroom oasis sleeps up to four.

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1065 Culpepper Dr
1065 Culpepper Drive, Toms River, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
Available 08/01/20 1065 Culpepper Dr - Property Id: 324777 1065 Culpepper Dr, Toms River, NJ is a single family home that contains 1,894 sq ft and was built in 1970. It contains 5 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
204 Anthony Avenue
204 Anthony Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with gas fireplace. Versatile floor plan gives you several layout options. There is good storage and a complete appliance package including separate laundry room, gas heat and central air.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
112 White Avenue
112 White Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
SUMMER-WEEKLY RENTAL AT $3,850 A WEEK. BEAUTIFUL, BEACHY, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SECOND FLOOR DUPLEX WITH BREATH TAKING VIEWS OF THE BAY. SLEEPS 8. 1 BLOCK AWAY FROM THE TOWN OF LAVALLETTE AND 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH.

1 of 17

Last updated May 15 at 06:28 PM
1 Unit Available
512 Roosevelt Avenue
512 Roosevelt Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Featured Listing. Mint freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1. 5 bath two story attached home, with a one car garage, separate driveway and fenced back yard. Full appliance package. New carpeting throughout.

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
2 Units Available
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
3 Units Available
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
875 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
12 Johnson Street
12 Johnson Street, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
**Updated Open House Schedule: 4 - 7pm Sunday July 26th AND 4 - 7pm Monday July 27th **Must email first to schedule appointment & pls read below carefully.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
856 Stapleton Ave
856 Stapleton Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully updated, move in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath annual rental. Located in the rear portion of a two family home. Great location: near shopping, restaurants with an easy commute to the GSP. Great backyard and minutes to the beaches! No smokers.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
303 Philadelphia Avenue
303 Philadelphia Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
THIS 4 BEDROOM,2 BATH HOME IN THE HEART OF POINT PLEASANT BEACH IS IN A QUIET SECTION OF TOWN.WALK TO THE BRADSHAW BEACH AND INCLUDED IS 8 BEACH BADGES. IT IS CLOSE TO THE TOWN AND RESTAURANTS. FABULOUS BACK YARD.

1 of 34

Last updated May 15 at 06:28 PM
1 Unit Available
1019 Waters Edge Drive
1019 Waters Edge Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Absolutely lovely move in condition 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with a balcony. Driftwood model in sought-after Waters Edge Condo complex. Freshly painted throughout. New carpeting. Home has recently been updated.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
1505 St Louis Avenue
1505 Saint Louis Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Calling All Rental Families. Winter Rental, this Lake Of The Lilies Water View Home offers 5 bedrooms 4 baths with multiple living and entertainment venues. This home is perfect for large families or multi-generation clients.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
417 Main Avenue
417 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2197 sqft
Summer Rental! Avail 9/5- 9/12 @ $5,000 wk & 9/19 on @ $2,500 wk. Beach block 4 bedroom, 4 bath home ideally located 5 houses to the beach & 1/1/2 blocks to town.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Seaside Heights, NJ

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Seaside Heights should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Seaside Heights may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Seaside Heights. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

