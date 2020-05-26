411 Sea Girt Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WINTER 2020/2021 RENTAL ONLY! NOT AVAILABLE SUMMER 2020- already fully booked. Enjoy your fall and winter (2020/2021) in beautiful Sea Girt at this recently renovated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath cape style home with an open floor plan, outdoor shower and a full finished basement. The master suite is conveniently located on the first floor. Centrally located close to the beach, town and several of Sea Girt's restaurants, this home will offer something for all ages. Summer 2020 is fully booked! No smoking and absolutely no pets!! Owners supply bicycles and beach chairs. Tenants are responsible for their own linens and towels (a local place is available to rent from).