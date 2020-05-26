All apartments in Sea Girt
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:02 PM

411 Sea Girt Avenue

411 Sea Girt Avenue · (732) 449-5959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

411 Sea Girt Avenue, Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Sea Girt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
WINTER 2020/2021 RENTAL ONLY! NOT AVAILABLE SUMMER 2020- already fully booked. Enjoy your fall and winter (2020/2021) in beautiful Sea Girt at this recently renovated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath cape style home with an open floor plan, outdoor shower and a full finished basement. The master suite is conveniently located on the first floor. Centrally located close to the beach, town and several of Sea Girt's restaurants, this home will offer something for all ages. Summer 2020 is fully booked! No smoking and absolutely no pets!! Owners supply bicycles and beach chairs. Tenants are responsible for their own linens and towels (a local place is available to rent from).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Sea Girt Avenue have any available units?
411 Sea Girt Avenue has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 411 Sea Girt Avenue have?
Some of 411 Sea Girt Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Sea Girt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
411 Sea Girt Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Sea Girt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 411 Sea Girt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sea Girt.
Does 411 Sea Girt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 411 Sea Girt Avenue does offer parking.
Does 411 Sea Girt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 Sea Girt Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Sea Girt Avenue have a pool?
No, 411 Sea Girt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 411 Sea Girt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 411 Sea Girt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Sea Girt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Sea Girt Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Sea Girt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 Sea Girt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
