Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

WINTER RENTAL ONLY at $2,200 per month starting on or around September 15th, 2020. Not available as an annual rental. This centrally located charming 4BR/ 2.5 bath cape sleeps 7 in beds plus there is a pull out couch in the family room for additional guests. There is a full bath and bedroom on the first floor. The living room, first floor bedroom and family room all have wood floors. Enjoy the relaxed lifestyle of living near the beach. No smoking; no pets.