162 Mill Road

2 bedroom; 1 bath single family house on one acre of land;

Basement;

Detached garage with driveway;

Barn;

Oil Heat and Well and Septic;

Electric cooking;

Washer and Dryer



Come visit this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home located in Elmer NJ. The home sits on a 7 acre farm/ranch set up with plenty of land and stable for horse boarding. This property features a detached garage, back deck, unfinished basement, washer and dryer, new floors, and attic space for storage. Tenant responsible for all utilities & Oil heat. Property Management Company Represents Landlord/Owner; $50 Application Fee for each adult paid online (call for web address). Reporting includes; Credit, Landlord/Tenant, Eviction Filing & Criminal/Patriot Search. Applicant Must Supply; Letter Outlining Situation (letter of Intent), Reference Letter, Income Verification = Employment History, W-2 or Pay Stubs, Clear Copy of Photo ID = driver's license or equivalent. No offers reviewed without full package. First approved candidate is offered a lease. Proof of renters insurance needed to sign lease. If owner allows pets; two animal max allowed, excluding some prohibited dog breeds. All pets must be screened (call for web address) with additional rent required.



Please contact Dereck at 856-287-0596 for more details.