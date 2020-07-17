All apartments in Salem County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:19 PM

162 Mill Road

162 Mill Rd · (609) 542-2964
Location

162 Mill Rd, Salem County, NJ 08318

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1306 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 bedroom; 1 bath single family house on one acre of land;
Basement;
Detached garage with driveway;
Barn;
Oil Heat and Well and Septic;
Electric cooking;
Washer and Dryer

Come visit this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home located in Elmer NJ. The home sits on a 7 acre farm/ranch set up with plenty of land and stable for horse boarding. This property features a detached garage, back deck, unfinished basement, washer and dryer, new floors, and attic space for storage. Tenant responsible for all utilities & Oil heat. Property Management Company Represents Landlord/Owner; $50 Application Fee for each adult paid online (call for web address). Reporting includes; Credit, Landlord/Tenant, Eviction Filing & Criminal/Patriot Search. Applicant Must Supply; Letter Outlining Situation (letter of Intent), Reference Letter, Income Verification = Employment History, W-2 or Pay Stubs, Clear Copy of Photo ID = driver's license or equivalent. No offers reviewed without full package. First approved candidate is offered a lease. Proof of renters insurance needed to sign lease. If owner allows pets; two animal max allowed, excluding some prohibited dog breeds. All pets must be screened (call for web address) with additional rent required.

Please contact Dereck at 856-287-0596 for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Mill Road have any available units?
162 Mill Road has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 162 Mill Road have?
Some of 162 Mill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
162 Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Mill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 162 Mill Road is pet friendly.
Does 162 Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 162 Mill Road offers parking.
Does 162 Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 Mill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Mill Road have a pool?
No, 162 Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 162 Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 162 Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 Mill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
