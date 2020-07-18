1 Carolyn Ter B

Amenities

Unit B Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom commuters dream in a park like setting



This clean, bright, airy, second floor, 1 bedroom end unit, is a lovely place to call home. The unit features insulated windows, is painted, floors are sanded and polished, and boasts of plenty of closet space for your personal belonging. The kitchen has a stove, but not a refrigerator. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for the cooking gas, the electric and for providing a refrigerator. MINIMUM credit score is 650, NET WEEKLY salary minimum is $780. Our complex has on and off street parking, with a laundry facility on the complex. A huge recreational park borders the condo complex. We are conveniently located to shopping, and public transportation. Only 1 pet (CAT) is permitted with a per monthly $15 charge. Security is $1,778 rent is $1,185. Rental application fee is thirty five dollars per adult. chaniehoffer@gmail.com Please contact Helene.

No Dogs Allowed



