Roselle, NJ
1 Carolyn Ter B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1 Carolyn Ter B

1 Carolyn Terrace · (908) 315-1164
Roselle
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garages
Apartments with Gyms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1 Carolyn Terrace, Roselle, NJ 07203
Roselle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit B · Avail. Aug 1

$1,185

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 411 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Unit B Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom commuters dream in a park like setting - Property Id: 312490

This clean, bright, airy, second floor, 1 bedroom end unit, is a lovely place to call home. The unit features insulated windows, is painted, floors are sanded and polished, and boasts of plenty of closet space for your personal belonging. The kitchen has a stove, but not a refrigerator. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for the cooking gas, the electric and for providing a refrigerator. MINIMUM credit score is 650, NET WEEKLY salary minimum is $780. Our complex has on and off street parking, with a laundry facility on the complex. A huge recreational park borders the condo complex. We are conveniently located to shopping, and public transportation. Only 1 pet (CAT) is permitted with a per monthly $15 charge. Security is $1,778 rent is $1,185. Rental application fee is thirty five dollars per adult. chaniehoffer@gmail.com Please contact Helene.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1-carolyn-ter-roselle-nj-unit-b/312490
Property Id 312490

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5969569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Carolyn Ter B have any available units?
1 Carolyn Ter B has a unit available for $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Carolyn Ter B have?
Some of 1 Carolyn Ter B's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Carolyn Ter B currently offering any rent specials?
1 Carolyn Ter B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Carolyn Ter B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Carolyn Ter B is pet friendly.
Does 1 Carolyn Ter B offer parking?
Yes, 1 Carolyn Ter B offers parking.
Does 1 Carolyn Ter B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Carolyn Ter B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Carolyn Ter B have a pool?
No, 1 Carolyn Ter B does not have a pool.
Does 1 Carolyn Ter B have accessible units?
No, 1 Carolyn Ter B does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Carolyn Ter B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Carolyn Ter B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Carolyn Ter B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Carolyn Ter B does not have units with air conditioning.
