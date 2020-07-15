Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come to Maple Court Apartments and see if we have the apartment for you. We offer new euro-style kitchens with new appliances such as microwaves, and air conditioning. Our Apartment Homes offer private entrances, wall-to-wall carpeting, and we also offer garages. We are close to the newly formed Joint Military bases for you convenience. So come by and take a tour of our community here at Maple Court Apartments. Our courteous staff is waiting.