Ridgefield Park, NJ
Maple Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

Maple Court

25 Teaneck Road · (973) 447-4458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

25 Teaneck Road, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
Ridgefield Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 16B · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maple Court.

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come to Maple Court Apartments and see if we have the apartment for you. We offer new euro-style kitchens with new appliances such as microwaves, and air conditioning. Our Apartment Homes offer private entrances, wall-to-wall carpeting, and we also offer garages. We are close to the newly formed Joint Military bases for you convenience. So come by and take a tour of our community here at Maple Court Apartments. Our courteous staff is waiting.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $300 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maple Court have any available units?
Maple Court has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Maple Court have?
Some of Maple Court's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maple Court currently offering any rent specials?
Maple Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maple Court pet-friendly?
No, Maple Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridgefield Park.
Does Maple Court offer parking?
Yes, Maple Court offers parking.
Does Maple Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maple Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maple Court have a pool?
No, Maple Court does not have a pool.
Does Maple Court have accessible units?
No, Maple Court does not have accessible units.
Does Maple Court have units with dishwashers?
No, Maple Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Maple Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Maple Court has units with air conditioning.
