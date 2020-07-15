Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
25 Teaneck Road, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660 Ridgefield Park
1 Bedroom
Unit 16B · Avail. now
$1,275
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft
carpet
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
recently renovated
parking
garage
Come to Maple Court Apartments and see if we have the apartment for you. We offer new euro-style kitchens with new appliances such as microwaves, and air conditioning. Our Apartment Homes offer private entrances, wall-to-wall carpeting, and we also offer garages. We are close to the newly formed Joint Military bases for you convenience. So come by and take a tour of our community here at Maple Court Apartments. Our courteous staff is waiting.
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water