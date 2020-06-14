/
1 bedroom apartments
380 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ridgefield Park, NJ
Ridgefield Park
1 Unit Available
28 ORCHARD ST
28 Orchard Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. SPACIOUS LARGE BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET, LIVING ROOM AND SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgefield Park
Contact for Availability
Ridgefield Gardens
932 Banta Place, Ridgefield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Ridgefield Gardens features spacious apartments in a serene landscaped setting in suburban Ridgefield, NJ. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of a NYC bus line right at your corner.
Little Ferry
1 Unit Available
406-444 LIBERTY ST 5
406-444 Liberty Street, Little Ferry, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
LENOX LIBERTY LLC - Property Id: 291988 ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH ONE PARKING SPOT INCLUDED. LAUNDRY FACILITY ON SITE. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291988 Property Id 291988 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5825396)
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
67 HENRY AVE
67 Henry Ave, Palisades Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
GREAT LOCATION! SPACIOUS FRESHLY PAINTED FIRST FLOOR 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT. NEW KITCHEN AND BATHROOM! LANDLORD PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER. OVER SIZED LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM! PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE! WASHER / DRYER AND STORAGE ROOMS IN BASEMENT.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgefield Park
49 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,185
818 sqft
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Coytesville
15 Units Available
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,019
848 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
River Edge
2 Units Available
New Bridge Crossing
230 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,272
701 sqft
Exciting News! New Bridge Crossing is now scheduling appointments for pre-leasing tours and applications.
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,853
969 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
38 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,365
801 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
Leonia
7 Units Available
Lakeview
96E Lakeview Ave, Leonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,699
543 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
799 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
28 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
761 sqft
Up to One Month Free on select apartments. Inquire today!
Edgewater
20 Units Available
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,218
800 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
Upper West Side
29 Units Available
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,971
764 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Upper West Side
42 Units Available
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,765
703 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Upper West Side
12 Units Available
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,238
736 sqft
Recently renovated, modern 1-3 bedroom apartments on the Upper West Side. Try some great local eateries, like Elizabeth's, Daniello's and Effy's Cafe. Subway station across the street and Central Park is just a block away.
Upper West Side
25 Units Available
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,818
676 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Upper West Side
23 Units Available
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,396
734 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
12 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Upper West Side
21 Units Available
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,891
566 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Central Park
12 Units Available
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,061
637 sqft
Recently renovated building with doorman on 86th between Central Park West and Columbus. Just a few minutes' walk from 86th Street Subway and crosstown bus stop. Pet-friendly.
Upper West Side
17 Units Available
Parc 77
50 W 77th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,826
602 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Roosevelt Park. Pet-friendly living with elevator, doorman and 24-hour services. Recently renovated units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Green community.
22 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,350
844 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
Wood - Ridge
25 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,810
751 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
