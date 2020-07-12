/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:55 PM
82 Apartments for rent in Red Bank, NJ with pool
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
28 Riverside Avenue
28 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy dining on your private terrace w/ breathtaking views of the Navesink River. This 1BR/1bath upscale unit offers natural light (east), hardwood flrs, new designer blinds & custom doors. Updated kitchen, newly tile flr & new appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Red Bank
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
29 Auburn Court
29 Auburn Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Shadow lake Village 55+ Community--Relax and enjoy the view of Thimble lake in this 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom Juniper Lakeside condo with garage. Open concept living room/dining room is joined by a large sunroom..
Results within 5 miles of Red Bank
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
12 Units Available
North Long Branch
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,314
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
7 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,024
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1346 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
107 Beacon Lane
107 Beacon Ln, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
ANNUAL RENTAL! This stylish residence is located within the Weston Landing development, at the center of upscale retail shopping, restaurants and the beautiful Jersey Shore beaches.
1 of 91
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
31 Oakes Road
31 Oakes Road, Rumson, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
SUMMER RENTAL! Beginning July 15, 20202 month minimum $40,000 per month.July 15, 2020 to September 15, 2020.Beautiful Waterfront, Fenced-In Pool. French Doors lead to a Lovely Patio for all your outdoor enjoyment. A short distance to Beach.
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
530 Little Silver Point Road
530 Little Silver Point Road, Little Silver, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
7400 sqft
**ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY** For those who want an exceptional custom built waterfront home with dock & boat ramp in one of the most coveted locations! Situated on 2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
25 Meadow Avenue
25 Meadow Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1440 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom rental at Sands Point North in Beautiful Monmouth Beach. This unit offers 2 bedroom ,2 1/2 baths, and water views from the balcony off master. Fully furnished and immaculate.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
11 Beaumont Court
11 Beaumont Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Amazing location with lots of privacy! One of the very few units that has a wooded backyard. Immaculate two level home with hardwood flooring throughout, all newer windows, and an abundance of storage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
27 Lexington Court
27 Lexington Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Enjoy living at Shadow Lake Village!!Two spacious bedrooms, Living room, Dinning room and a good size kitchen!! Sun room as well. Walking closetes plenty storage!!Beautiful community with so much to offer, surrounded by Shadow Lake.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
62 Redwood Drive
62 Redwood Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1298 sqft
Move in ready! Rarely available 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
155 Lexington Court
155 Lexington Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Secure Adult Community.Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo at second level, freshly painted.Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet and Full bath with Tub and Shower stall.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
165 Wyckoff Road
165 Wyckoff Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Your perfect Jersey Shore rental is here, available as an annual lease beginning September 9, 2020. This one bedroom upper level unit is bright and airy with new windows and hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Oceanport
92 Gooseneck Point Road
92 Gooseneck Point Road, Oceanport, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4948 sqft
Enjoy the summer or the year in this fabulous custom home w/unobstructed views of the Shrewsbury River, amazing sunsets & cool salty breezes! 5 Bedrooms,3 full & 2 half baths, hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan w/expansive water views!
1 of 73
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
86 Silverside Avenue
86 Silverside Avenue, Little Silver, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
5500 sqft
New-Yorkers... run don't walk... to escape in this wonderful summer monthly retreat. UNDER 10min to BEACHES! 10min to SeaStreak Ferry to NYC in 45min.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
48 Western Reach
48 Western Reach, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1250 sqft
ADULT COMMUNITY Located at the end of a private cul-de-sac in Shadow Lake Village, this lovely Monmouth unit is ready for you to unpack & start enjoying everything this sought after complex has to offer.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
168 W Palmer Avenue
168 West Palmer Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Newly renovated 5bd/3 bath Bilevel. New kitchen with granite counters and ceramic tile floors.Hardwood floors in most bedrooms and central air. Master bedroom with private renovated bath.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
41 Hancock Court
41 Hancock Court, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
RESORT LIVING AT ITS FINEST in sought after Shadow Lake Village age restricted community Shrewsbury model FIRST FLOOR with sun room, updated STUNNING KITCHEN, breakfast bar,pantry & laundry closet in kitchen, updated GORGEOUS bathroom and freshly
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
4 Park Meadow Lane
4 Park Meadow Lane, West Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious Winter Rental, furnished, 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Condo in Desirable Whispering Meadows in West Long Branch, master suite features double sink, Walk-In Closet, laundry on the 2nd Floor, full basement & Garage.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
15 Cooper Avenue
15 Cooper Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1858 sqft
WINTER RENTAL! This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath split level home is perfectly situated in the heart of West Long Branch. Home features a private enclosed yard with newer deck and large bedrooms. College Students welcome!
1 of 34
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
300 Rumson Road
300 Rumson Road, Little Silver, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
4545 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL available in desirable Little Silver! Spacious 4-5 Bedroom Colonial loaded with Character situated on approx. 2 acres of park like property.
1 of 3
Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
50 Holly Drive
50 Holly Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Tinton Woods. Open floor plan-newer Kitchen with Corian Counters and Bosch appliances. Sliding door off living room leads to a paver patio and great yard.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
8 Birch Lane
8 Birch Lane, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful renovated 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath condo at desirable Tinton Woods--ready for new tenant on August 1. Enjoy bucolic setting & wooded views from new patio.
