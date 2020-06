Amenities

Here's your opportunity to Rent a Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with Detached Garage in Red Bank. Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout the Home, New Appliances, New Bathroom and so Much more. Close to Train Station and all that Red Bank has to offer. With Summer right around the Corner its Nice to know That area Beaches are just a Short ride away. Schedule a Showing Today