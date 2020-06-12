149 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rahway, NJ

Apartment List
1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
81 MONROE ST
81 Monroe St, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1283 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 81 MONROE ST in Rahway. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Rahway
1 Unit Available
1470 Campbell Street
1470 Campbell Street, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1108 sqft
End unit with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring and granite countertops in kitchen and bath.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
423 E SCOTT AVE
423 East Scott Avenue, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Very quiet area, 5 mins to Train Station, Walking distance to Merck. Vacant. bonus room included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
41-51 E CHERRY ST
41-51 East Cherry Street, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
A MUST SEE, NICE QUIET UNIT, STAINLESS STEEL,GRANITE,WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT, DOWNTOWN RAHWAY! WALKING DISTANCE TO TRAIN STATION NYC.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
417 JOHNSON ST
417 Johnson Street, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Welcome to this lovely light filled 3 story townhouse featuring new master bath, close to NY trains, restaurants, major highways and shopping
Results within 1 mile of Rahway
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
6 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Colonia
1 Unit Available
Queens Gardens Apartments
3 Ronald Dr, Avenel, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
880 sqft
Welcome to Queens Gardens, a centrally located apartment community with convenient access to the Garden State Parkway, the New Jersey Turnpike and Routes 1 & 9, 27 and 35 (St. Georges Avenue).
Results within 5 miles of Rahway
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
Elmora
7 Units Available
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1138 sqft
Known for exceptional amenities and oversized floor plans, Chilton Towers puts city living on the map.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Iselin
46 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
2 Units Available
Clara Barton Apartments
73 Wolff Ave, Fords, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
At Clara Barton Apartments, we look forward to showing you why we're the right choice for you. Our property features private entrances, 24 hour emergency maintenance services and on site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
$
Carteret
Contact for Availability
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
Roselle
92 Units Available
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Elmora
4 Units Available
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
Westminster
15 Units Available
Vermella Union
2 Vermella Way, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1199 sqft
Welcome to a lifestyle so awesome you’ll be pinching yourself to make sure you’re not dreaming. Explore homes with sprawling living spaces and sleek style, and an amenity package with 65,000 SF of sheer resident indulgence.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Elmora
4 Units Available
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
24 Springfield Avenue
24 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1570 sqft
Located in the historic town of Cranford, 24 Springfield Ave is a vintage mid-rise featuring all the modern furnishings one would hope for in a new home. Located on the Rahway River the views from most apartment homes are a feast for the eyes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 13 at 08:55pm
Elmora
Contact for Availability
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carteret
1 Unit Available
215 Pershing Ave
215 Pershing Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
close to shopping,schools and transportation No Pets Allowed (RLNE5817398)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roselle
1 Unit Available
1126 Drake Avenue
1126 Drake Avenue, Roselle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
675 sqft
2 bed 1 bath updated apartment 1 block from bustop, 1 block from groceries, updated and only two blocks from the upcoming linden station shopping development! Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Carteret
1 Unit Available
2 carteret avenue
2 Carteret Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1 sqft
2 bedroom apartmant for rent available now call 1732 770 6044iP

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
100 LUTTGEN PL A-4
100 Luttgen Place, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
SOHO STYLE LIVING MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN! Spacious, immaculate 2 Beds /1Bath condo totally renovated with the luxury and Ambiance you can ask for.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
73 BURNSIDE AVE
73 Burnside Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
First floor, bright and airy, beautifully maintained apt.

June 2020 Rahway Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rahway Rent Report. Rahway rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rahway rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Rahway Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rahway Rent Report. Rahway rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rahway rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Rahway rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Rahway rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Rahway stand at $1,313 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,565 for a two-bedroom. Rahway's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the New York Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Rahway throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 2.6% over the past year.
    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents were down 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Rahway

    Rent growth in Rahway has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Rahway is less affordable for renters.

    • Rahway's median two-bedroom rent of $1,565 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Rahway.
    • While rents in Rahway remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,688, $1,291, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Rahway than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Rahway is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,130
    $2,540
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Jersey City
    $1,600
    $1,910
    -1%
    -0.3%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,380
    0
    -1.7%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    East Orange
    $1,320
    $1,580
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -6.8%
    White Plains
    $1,790
    $2,130
    -0.8%
    0.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,280
    $2,720
    -0.5%
    2.6%
    West New York
    $1,340
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    7.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.8%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Port Chester
    $1,630
    $1,940
    0.4%
    2.2%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,520
    $1,810
    -1.7%
    -2%
    Glen Cove
    $1,960
    $2,340
    -0.5%
    -0.9%
    Ossining
    $1,830
    $2,180
    0.6%
    4.8%
    Nesconset
    $1,740
    $2,080
    1.1%
    0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

