Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom apartment located on the first floor. It has the ambience of living in a single family home. There's a spacious eat in kitchen and a separate dining area. Amenities also include a separate laundry room inside of the apartment, an exclusive driveway as well as on street parking. No smoking.