Apartment List
/
NJ
/
princeton
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

74 Apartments for rent in Princeton, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
26 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,888
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
48 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,033
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
26 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,855
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,459
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1929 sqft
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
103 MERCER STREET
103 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2533 sqft
Classic (Circa 1800'S) Princeton Colonial in historic district.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
53 TREWBRIDGE COURT
53 Trewbridge Court, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2364 sqft
Lovely Townhome in Fieldwood Manors situated on a cul de sac near the playing fields at the end of the development. Loads of space and light flow through this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
55 PALMER SQ W
55 Palmer Square West, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,800
285 sqft
In the heart of downtown Princeton, rent a studio in Historical Palmer Square! Walk out your front door and enjoy local eateries, upscale shopping including, Ralph Lauren, Zoe, Rouge, Club Monaco & more.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2 STONEWALL CIRCLE
2 Stonewall Circle, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
3151 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Princeton School District and Sought-After Ridge Community. Rarely on Market. Finely- rendered luxury exquisite 3 BR + Study Rm, 2.5 BA Northridge estate with a European flare! Hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE
96 Mountain Avenue, Princeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1497 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom and 2 full bath Cape Cod single family home with a two car garage. Located adjacent to the Mountain Lakes Nature Preserves Park.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
16 VALLEY ROAD
16 Valley Road, Princeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3233 sqft
A thoroughly renovated and delightfully reimagined home in a fabulous location within walking distance to downtown Princeton and public schools presents an irresistible package complete with open concept floor plan, two gas fireplaces, second-floor

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
107 GROVER AVENUE
107 Grover Avenue, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Great location for in-town living.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
76 PETTIT PLACE
76 Pettit Place, Princeton, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
6055 sqft
An architectural surprise in the lovely Princeton Ridge enclave, 76 Pettit Place exhibits distinctly Mediterranean influences that are echoed inside the home in the beautifully pigmented color choices that range from pale yellows and greens to

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
305 NASSAU STREET
305 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1316 sqft
Right on Nassau Street! This updated, sunlight-filled townhome is perfectly poised on Princeton's most historic street, moments from the University and town's fabulous theaters, shops, and eateries.
Results within 1 mile of Princeton

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
119 COMMONWEALTH COURT
119 Commonwealth Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1138 sqft
FIRST FLOOR BELVEDERE MODEL in desirable Canal Pointe. Freshly painted 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with newer Stain-Resistant Carpeting throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
18 HANOVER COURT
18 Hanover Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1800 sqft
Wonderful two bedroom Alden model features hardwood floors on main level, large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, and dining room with door to backyard deck. Convenient kitchen with newer cabinets and granite countertops.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
121 RAINIER COURT
121 Rainier Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1183 sqft
Great rate! Nice and quiet community with a Princeton address in a top-rated school district.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
857 CHERRY HILL RD
857 Cherry Hill Road, Somerset County, NJ
Studio
$2,850
Nestled in over 1 acre lot,Brick front split level house. Fresh painted and well upgraded, Hardwood floor throughout. Kitchen has 42" Cherry cabinets and granite counter top. Family room has wood burning fireplace. All bathrooms (2.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
413 SAYRE DRIVE
413 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1650 sqft
Imagine watching the sunset, over the Carnegie Lake from deck! Beautifully upgraded 3BR, 3.
Results within 5 miles of Princeton
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
835 sqft
Just off the golf course, near the waterfront. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Fantastic community amenities such as a pool, playground and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
74 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,568
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
40 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,765
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2005 Quail Ridge Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
Studio
$1,243
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
945 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Franklin Park
35 Units Available
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,748
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
City Guide for Princeton, NJ

"Carlton Banks: The dean from Princeton will be at school this weekend. Do you know what that means? / William 'Will' Smith: You'll be kissing some major butt? / Carlton Banks: Exactly." - Fresh Prince of Bel Air

Princeton, New Jersey, was quite possibly named after Princeton University -- no, wait, it was definitely named after Princeton University. It's also known as the city of opportunities -- not to be confused with the city of opportunists. Some of the mention-worthy institutes in the area are: Siemens Corporate Research, Opinion Research Corporation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and Dow Jones and Company. Thanks to these institutes, and many more, the economy in Princeton and surrounding areas is pretty good. This makes the area highly sought-after by residents in neighboring New Jersey towns, as well as outsiders looking forward to starting a new life here. In fact, the area is so nice that even the Governor lives here (Governors traditionally live in the capital, which is Trenton), and who could blame him; have you seen New Jersey Drive? Perhaps the next-best thing about Princeton is the countless activities, shopping centers and restaurants. Everything is accessible by foot, bike, transit or car, so there's no need to ever leave the city to have fun. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Princeton, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Princeton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Princeton 1 BedroomsPrinceton 2 BedroomsPrinceton 2 BedroomsPrinceton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPrinceton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPrinceton 3 BedroomsPrinceton 3 Bedrooms
Princeton Apartments with BalconyPrinceton Apartments with BalconyPrinceton Apartments with GaragePrinceton Apartments with GymPrinceton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPrinceton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPrinceton Apartments with Parking
Princeton Apartments with PoolPrinceton Apartments with Washer-DryerPrinceton Apartments with Washer-DryerPrinceton Dog Friendly ApartmentsPrinceton Furnished ApartmentsPrinceton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Highland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJOld Bridge, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PARoselle, NJDoylestown, PALinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJMadison, NJ
Westfield, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJNorth Plainfield, NJBurlington, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJFords, NJPalmyra, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Princeton UniversityUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's UniversityTemple University
Thomas Jefferson University