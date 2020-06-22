All apartments in Princeton
Home
/
Princeton, NJ
/
53 TREWBRIDGE COURT
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

53 TREWBRIDGE COURT

53 Trewbridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

53 Trewbridge Court, Princeton, NJ 08540

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Lovely Townhome in Fieldwood Manors situated on a cul de sac near the playing fields at the end of the development. Loads of space and light flow through this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home. Finished basement, fully fenced private paver patio, first floor study, hardwood floors in living and dining room, family room with fireplace. Eat in kitchen with sliders to patio, neutral colors throughout, convenient second floor laundry, large master suite with walk in closet in addition to two other nice sized bedrooms. Ready for occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 TREWBRIDGE COURT have any available units?
53 TREWBRIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Princeton, NJ.
What amenities does 53 TREWBRIDGE COURT have?
Some of 53 TREWBRIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 TREWBRIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
53 TREWBRIDGE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 TREWBRIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 53 TREWBRIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 53 TREWBRIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 53 TREWBRIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 53 TREWBRIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 TREWBRIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 TREWBRIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 53 TREWBRIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 53 TREWBRIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 53 TREWBRIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 53 TREWBRIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 TREWBRIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 53 TREWBRIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 TREWBRIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
