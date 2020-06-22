53 TREWBRIDGE COURT

Amenities

Lovely Townhome in Fieldwood Manors situated on a cul de sac near the playing fields at the end of the development. Loads of space and light flow through this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home. Finished basement, fully fenced private paver patio, first floor study, hardwood floors in living and dining room, family room with fireplace. Eat in kitchen with sliders to patio, neutral colors throughout, convenient second floor laundry, large master suite with walk in closet in addition to two other nice sized bedrooms. Ready for occupancy!