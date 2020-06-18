Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool sauna

An architectural surprise in the lovely Princeton Ridge enclave, 76 Pettit Place exhibits distinctly Mediterranean influences that are echoed inside the home in the beautifully pigmented color choices that range from pale yellows and greens to deeper sienna and ochre, creating a bold, well-composed palette that is anything but ordinary. The stunning color choices add to the dramatic effect of the high ceilings throughout the home, including two upper level bedrooms where ceiling heights soar to 14 feet. The two-story great room is the centerpiece of the home, with other rooms radiating from it on both the main and second levels, creating the feel of an indoor courtyard where wide, arched doorways lead to other rooms on the main floor and skylights and transomed Pella windows let in abundant natural light. Extensive corridors wend their way through the home, providing more than just a means of passage from room to room, but also an opportunity for scenic indoor strolls when inclement weather prohibits an outdoor walk through the beautiful grounds. A solarium off of the great room enjoys seasonal vistas from three sides, skylights, and a surprising pop of whimsy - a structural glass floor through which the heated, indoor salt water pool on the lower level can be viewed. The second level houses the expansive master suite, three additional en suite bedrooms, and a second story ~pajama lounge~ with a wet bar that provides a cozier gathering space than the open floor plan of the main level. Two bedrooms share access to a balcony, while the master suite has its own balcony. The artistic architecture could easily have created more than ten bedrooms given the expansive square footage, but instead, the design offers lovely, free-flowing spaces reminiscent of outdoor promenades to be enjoyed by all who enter the home and adding to the uniqueness of this palatial home. A finished lower level houses an en suite bedroom, kitchen, family room, changing room, sauna and the low-maintenance saltwater pool. Surprisingly low utility costs and property taxes for a home of this size, paired with the exquisite finishes and high-end materials make this grand estate an attractive option for those seeking a breathtaking residence that will exceed the highest expectations.