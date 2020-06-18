All apartments in Princeton
76 PETTIT PLACE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

76 PETTIT PLACE

76 Pettit Place · No Longer Available
Location

76 Pettit Place, Princeton, NJ 08540

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
sauna
An architectural surprise in the lovely Princeton Ridge enclave, 76 Pettit Place exhibits distinctly Mediterranean influences that are echoed inside the home in the beautifully pigmented color choices that range from pale yellows and greens to deeper sienna and ochre, creating a bold, well-composed palette that is anything but ordinary. The stunning color choices add to the dramatic effect of the high ceilings throughout the home, including two upper level bedrooms where ceiling heights soar to 14 feet. The two-story great room is the centerpiece of the home, with other rooms radiating from it on both the main and second levels, creating the feel of an indoor courtyard where wide, arched doorways lead to other rooms on the main floor and skylights and transomed Pella windows let in abundant natural light. Extensive corridors wend their way through the home, providing more than just a means of passage from room to room, but also an opportunity for scenic indoor strolls when inclement weather prohibits an outdoor walk through the beautiful grounds. A solarium off of the great room enjoys seasonal vistas from three sides, skylights, and a surprising pop of whimsy - a structural glass floor through which the heated, indoor salt water pool on the lower level can be viewed. The second level houses the expansive master suite, three additional en suite bedrooms, and a second story ~pajama lounge~ with a wet bar that provides a cozier gathering space than the open floor plan of the main level. Two bedrooms share access to a balcony, while the master suite has its own balcony. The artistic architecture could easily have created more than ten bedrooms given the expansive square footage, but instead, the design offers lovely, free-flowing spaces reminiscent of outdoor promenades to be enjoyed by all who enter the home and adding to the uniqueness of this palatial home. A finished lower level houses an en suite bedroom, kitchen, family room, changing room, sauna and the low-maintenance saltwater pool. Surprisingly low utility costs and property taxes for a home of this size, paired with the exquisite finishes and high-end materials make this grand estate an attractive option for those seeking a breathtaking residence that will exceed the highest expectations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 PETTIT PLACE have any available units?
76 PETTIT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Princeton, NJ.
What amenities does 76 PETTIT PLACE have?
Some of 76 PETTIT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 PETTIT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
76 PETTIT PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 PETTIT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 76 PETTIT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 76 PETTIT PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 76 PETTIT PLACE does offer parking.
Does 76 PETTIT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76 PETTIT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 PETTIT PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 76 PETTIT PLACE has a pool.
Does 76 PETTIT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 76 PETTIT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 76 PETTIT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76 PETTIT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 76 PETTIT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 PETTIT PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
