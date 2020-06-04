All apartments in Princeton
Princeton, NJ
55 PALMER SQ W
55 PALMER SQ W

55 Palmer Square West · (609) 921-2600
Location

55 Palmer Square West, Princeton, NJ 08542

Price and availability

Studio

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,800

Studio · 1 Bath · 285 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
In the heart of downtown Princeton, rent a studio in Historical Palmer Square! Walk out your front door and enjoy local eateries, upscale shopping including, Ralph Lauren, Zoe, Rouge, Club Monaco & more. Just minutes from Princeton University, McCarter Theatre & the train station. This condo has unique access to one of only two balconies which overlook the lively Palmer Square green. The interior includes original oak flooring, fireplace with decorative mantel bordered by floor to ceiling built in cabinetry, two separate bookshelves, brand NEW pullman kitchen with antique folding wooden doors, full bath with shower/tub & original black & white subway tile. Retreat to the private courtyard for some relaxation with water fountain, wrought iron patio furniture & flowering urns. There is an underground catacomb-like passageway which leads to a common laundry room. Several parking garages nearby provide monthly access for those with a car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 PALMER SQ W have any available units?
55 PALMER SQ W has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 PALMER SQ W have?
Some of 55 PALMER SQ W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 PALMER SQ W currently offering any rent specials?
55 PALMER SQ W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 PALMER SQ W pet-friendly?
No, 55 PALMER SQ W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 55 PALMER SQ W offer parking?
Yes, 55 PALMER SQ W does offer parking.
Does 55 PALMER SQ W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 PALMER SQ W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 PALMER SQ W have a pool?
No, 55 PALMER SQ W does not have a pool.
Does 55 PALMER SQ W have accessible units?
No, 55 PALMER SQ W does not have accessible units.
Does 55 PALMER SQ W have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 PALMER SQ W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 PALMER SQ W have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 PALMER SQ W does not have units with air conditioning.
