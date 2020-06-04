55 PALMER SQ W

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage media room

In the heart of downtown Princeton, rent a studio in Historical Palmer Square! Walk out your front door and enjoy local eateries, upscale shopping including, Ralph Lauren, Zoe, Rouge, Club Monaco & more. Just minutes from Princeton University, McCarter Theatre & the train station. This condo has unique access to one of only two balconies which overlook the lively Palmer Square green. The interior includes original oak flooring, fireplace with decorative mantel bordered by floor to ceiling built in cabinetry, two separate bookshelves, brand NEW pullman kitchen with antique folding wooden doors, full bath with shower/tub & original black & white subway tile. Retreat to the private courtyard for some relaxation with water fountain, wrought iron patio furniture & flowering urns. There is an underground catacomb-like passageway which leads to a common laundry room. Several parking garages nearby provide monthly access for those with a car.