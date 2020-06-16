All apartments in Princeton
502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:42 PM

502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD

502 Cherry Valley Road · (609) 921-1411
Location

502 Cherry Valley Road, Princeton, NJ 08540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$8,750

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 6 Bath · 6599 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Live the Lifestyle You Have Imagined in this Stunning 6600 Square Foot Custom Built Center-Hall Colonial. This North Facing Full Brick Mansion features, 7 Bedrooms and 5 1/2 Bathrooms. A Soaring Foyer with a Circular Staircase Welcomes You to the First Floor. You can Entertain in a Grand Style in the Impressive 32~ by 27~ Great Room with a 13~ Ceiling and lots of Natural Light and Supported by a Long Elegant Butler~s Pantry with Marble Countertops. Enjoy the Gourmet Kitchen with Granite and Cherry, and High-End Stainless-Steel Appliances. The Gracious Living Continues with Solid Oak Hardwood Floors Throughout the Family Room, a Breakfast Alcove, a Formal Dining Room, a Guest Suite and an Office/Study. This Expansive Home Feels Bright and Cheery with All the Natural Light through the Pella Windows. The Main Staircase or the Rear Stairs will Lead You to the 2nd floor which Boasts a Luxurious Master Bedroom with a Massive Walk-In Closet and Accommodates Five More Bedrooms. A Separate Staircase will Lead You to a Huge 3rd Floor Eyrie, which could be an Ideal Playroom or Private Salon. Three Distinct Gas HVAC Systems and Furnaces Allow You the Flexibility to Control Your Environment. In Addition to All the Expansive Living Space Above Ground, this Home also has a Full Basement Approximately 3,000 Square Feet with a 10~ Ceiling. This Luxury Home Sits on a 1.38 Acre Park Like Wooded Lot in Princeton with an Attached Three Car Garage. Close to Princeton Day School, Stuart Country Day School, and Princeton Academy. Located 5 minutes from Princeton University and Downtown Princeton and 15 minutes from Princeton Junction train station. The House is Currently Unfurnished. This Property is also Listed for Sale MLS # NJME289966.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD have any available units?
502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD has a unit available for $8,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD have?
Some of 502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD does offer parking.
Does 502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD have a pool?
No, 502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD has units with air conditioning.
