502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Live the Lifestyle You Have Imagined in this Stunning 6600 Square Foot Custom Built Center-Hall Colonial. This North Facing Full Brick Mansion features, 7 Bedrooms and 5 1/2 Bathrooms. A Soaring Foyer with a Circular Staircase Welcomes You to the First Floor. You can Entertain in a Grand Style in the Impressive 32~ by 27~ Great Room with a 13~ Ceiling and lots of Natural Light and Supported by a Long Elegant Butler~s Pantry with Marble Countertops. Enjoy the Gourmet Kitchen with Granite and Cherry, and High-End Stainless-Steel Appliances. The Gracious Living Continues with Solid Oak Hardwood Floors Throughout the Family Room, a Breakfast Alcove, a Formal Dining Room, a Guest Suite and an Office/Study. This Expansive Home Feels Bright and Cheery with All the Natural Light through the Pella Windows. The Main Staircase or the Rear Stairs will Lead You to the 2nd floor which Boasts a Luxurious Master Bedroom with a Massive Walk-In Closet and Accommodates Five More Bedrooms. A Separate Staircase will Lead You to a Huge 3rd Floor Eyrie, which could be an Ideal Playroom or Private Salon. Three Distinct Gas HVAC Systems and Furnaces Allow You the Flexibility to Control Your Environment. In Addition to All the Expansive Living Space Above Ground, this Home also has a Full Basement Approximately 3,000 Square Feet with a 10~ Ceiling. This Luxury Home Sits on a 1.38 Acre Park Like Wooded Lot in Princeton with an Attached Three Car Garage. Close to Princeton Day School, Stuart Country Day School, and Princeton Academy. Located 5 minutes from Princeton University and Downtown Princeton and 15 minutes from Princeton Junction train station. The House is Currently Unfurnished. This Property is also Listed for Sale MLS # NJME289966.