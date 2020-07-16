49 PALMER SQ W

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

In the HEART OF TOWN! Third floor Palmer Square FURNISHED studio apartment. MINIMUM 12-MONTH LEASE! Hardwood floors, kitchenette, updated bathroom, lovely outside terrace with reflecting pool for relaxation. (Note: Rooms may look larger than they are and distorted due to camera lens.) Tenant pays for gas, electric (PSE&G), and cable. Heat and hot water INCLUDED in rent. Parking available in nearby parking garage for monthly rate. Storage compartment and laundry in basement. Across the street from Princeton University; restaurants, theaters, plays, libraries, lectures, trains -- the opportunities are endless!