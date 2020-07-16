All apartments in Princeton
49 PALMER SQ W

49 Palmer Square West · (732) 450-2300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Princeton
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

49 Palmer Square West, Princeton, NJ 08542

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit I · Avail. now

$1,750

Studio · 1 Bath · 280 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
In the HEART OF TOWN! Third floor Palmer Square FURNISHED studio apartment. MINIMUM 12-MONTH LEASE! Hardwood floors, kitchenette, updated bathroom, lovely outside terrace with reflecting pool for relaxation. (Note: Rooms may look larger than they are and distorted due to camera lens.) Tenant pays for gas, electric (PSE&G), and cable. Heat and hot water INCLUDED in rent. Parking available in nearby parking garage for monthly rate. Storage compartment and laundry in basement. Across the street from Princeton University; restaurants, theaters, plays, libraries, lectures, trains -- the opportunities are endless!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 PALMER SQ W have any available units?
49 PALMER SQ W has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49 PALMER SQ W have?
Some of 49 PALMER SQ W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 PALMER SQ W currently offering any rent specials?
49 PALMER SQ W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 PALMER SQ W pet-friendly?
No, 49 PALMER SQ W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 49 PALMER SQ W offer parking?
Yes, 49 PALMER SQ W offers parking.
Does 49 PALMER SQ W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 PALMER SQ W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 PALMER SQ W have a pool?
Yes, 49 PALMER SQ W has a pool.
Does 49 PALMER SQ W have accessible units?
No, 49 PALMER SQ W does not have accessible units.
Does 49 PALMER SQ W have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 PALMER SQ W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 PALMER SQ W have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 PALMER SQ W does not have units with air conditioning.
