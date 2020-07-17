All apartments in Princeton
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

31 MAIDENHEAD ROAD

31 Maidenhead Road · (609) 987-8889
Location

31 Maidenhead Road, Princeton, NJ 08540

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2350 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool table
Bright and Sunny End Unit townhouse, the best lot with a private driveway in the prestigious Fieldwood Manor, (Deerfield model) features many upgrades including hardwood floors throughout first and second floor, 9 foot ceilings and crown moldings, chair rails and panel moldings. The family room features a gas fireplace with marble surround and recessed lighting. Gourmet kitchen with 42" cabinets and granite counters. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and a luxurious bath with soaking tub. There are two spacious bedrooms with Jack & Jill bathroom. Relax with a book in the bright sunny loft with large window overlooking the backyard. Newer air conditioner unit. The professionally finished basement has a study/office/library with built-in book shelves, large recreation room offers space for games, gym,pool table, a full bath and a wet bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 MAIDENHEAD ROAD have any available units?
31 MAIDENHEAD ROAD has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 MAIDENHEAD ROAD have?
Some of 31 MAIDENHEAD ROAD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 MAIDENHEAD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
31 MAIDENHEAD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 MAIDENHEAD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 31 MAIDENHEAD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 31 MAIDENHEAD ROAD offer parking?
No, 31 MAIDENHEAD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 31 MAIDENHEAD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 MAIDENHEAD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 MAIDENHEAD ROAD have a pool?
No, 31 MAIDENHEAD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 31 MAIDENHEAD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 31 MAIDENHEAD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 31 MAIDENHEAD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 MAIDENHEAD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 MAIDENHEAD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31 MAIDENHEAD ROAD has units with air conditioning.
