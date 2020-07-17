31 MAIDENHEAD ROAD

Amenities
Bright and Sunny End Unit townhouse, the best lot with a private driveway in the prestigious Fieldwood Manor, (Deerfield model) features many upgrades including hardwood floors throughout first and second floor, 9 foot ceilings and crown moldings, chair rails and panel moldings. The family room features a gas fireplace with marble surround and recessed lighting. Gourmet kitchen with 42" cabinets and granite counters. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and a luxurious bath with soaking tub. There are two spacious bedrooms with Jack & Jill bathroom. Relax with a book in the bright sunny loft with large window overlooking the backyard. Newer air conditioner unit. The professionally finished basement has a study/office/library with built-in book shelves, large recreation room offers space for games, gym,pool table, a full bath and a wet bar.