Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy the summer and beyond in a house where everyone has his/her own room, and a backyard! Lots of upgrades since owner moved in, new triple-pane energy efficient windows, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new siding, new garage doors, new furnace/AC. Hardwood floors throughout. Top rated Princeton public schools, charter school, and renowned private schools, Princeton Shopping Center, restaurants, are all just minutes away!