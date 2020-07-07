All apartments in Princeton
Find more places like 20 WILKINSON WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Princeton, NJ
/
20 WILKINSON WAY
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:26 AM

20 WILKINSON WAY

20 Wilkinson Way · (609) 716-8400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Princeton
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

20 Wilkinson Way, Princeton, NJ 08540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1926 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spectacular updated 1926 sq ft furnished town home with walk-out finished basement. Bright open floor plan with grand 2-story foyer. Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors throughout the entire lower level. Elegant dining room with double sided fireplace and continue on to the light filled living room and breakfast room with a wall of windows. Completely new kitchen with dramatic black Marinace Granite countertops from Brazil, Italian porcelain tile floors, soft close wood cabinets, Jenn-Air stainless appliances with microwave drawer, Wolf range with grill and commercial sized hood. A beautifully remodeled powder bathroom and the attached garage with built in storage. The Master bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets with organizers and updated bathroom. Walk-out basement can be used in a multitude of ways. Newer HVAC system (2012), 50 gallon hot water heater (2013). The best Princeton school systems & Princeton lifestyle await you! (Note: Furniture will be removed upon request.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 WILKINSON WAY have any available units?
20 WILKINSON WAY has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 WILKINSON WAY have?
Some of 20 WILKINSON WAY's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 WILKINSON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
20 WILKINSON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 WILKINSON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 20 WILKINSON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 20 WILKINSON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 20 WILKINSON WAY offers parking.
Does 20 WILKINSON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 WILKINSON WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 WILKINSON WAY have a pool?
No, 20 WILKINSON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 20 WILKINSON WAY have accessible units?
No, 20 WILKINSON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 20 WILKINSON WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 WILKINSON WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 WILKINSON WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 WILKINSON WAY has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 20 WILKINSON WAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Mews at Princeton Junction
900 Wessex Place
Princeton, NJ 08540
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd
Princeton, NJ 08690
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd
Princeton, NJ 08540
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way
Princeton, NJ 08540

Similar Pages

Princeton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPrinceton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Princeton 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsPrinceton Apartments with Gyms
Princeton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHorsham, PAOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJ
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJPerth Amboy, NJWillow Grove, PARoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJDoylestown, PAMadison, NJWestfield, NJ
Chatham, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJNorth Plainfield, NJBurlington, NJAvenel, NJSouth River, NJPalmyra, NJKeyport, NJMetuchen, NJShort Hills, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Princeton UniversityUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's UniversityTemple University
Thomas Jefferson University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity