20 WILKINSON WAY

Spectacular updated 1926 sq ft furnished town home with walk-out finished basement. Bright open floor plan with grand 2-story foyer. Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors throughout the entire lower level. Elegant dining room with double sided fireplace and continue on to the light filled living room and breakfast room with a wall of windows. Completely new kitchen with dramatic black Marinace Granite countertops from Brazil, Italian porcelain tile floors, soft close wood cabinets, Jenn-Air stainless appliances with microwave drawer, Wolf range with grill and commercial sized hood. A beautifully remodeled powder bathroom and the attached garage with built in storage. The Master bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets with organizers and updated bathroom. Walk-out basement can be used in a multitude of ways. Newer HVAC system (2012), 50 gallon hot water heater (2013). The best Princeton school systems & Princeton lifestyle await you! (Note: Furniture will be removed upon request.)