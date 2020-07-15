178 MOUNTAIN AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Well maintained very roomy ranch in Princeton's Western Section offers 3 Full Bathrooms, 4 Bedrooms, Large living room with built-in wall units, Dining room, and beautifully renovated large Kitchen, w/ updated maple cabinets, stainless LG appliances, an adjoining mudroom/laundry room, and right off foyer a spacious office that could double as guest space. Down the lane from the peaceful, tree-lined lake and trails of Mountain Lakes Preserve, is just minutes from the University and all the excitement that downtown has to offer! Nestled on a large .69 acre lot surrounded by a stretch of homes that have been recently enlarged and renovated. Top Princeton schools!