178 MOUNTAIN AVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

178 MOUNTAIN AVE

178 Mountain Ave · (908) 306-0061
Location

178 Mountain Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Well maintained very roomy ranch in Princeton's Western Section offers 3 Full Bathrooms, 4 Bedrooms, Large living room with built-in wall units, Dining room, and beautifully renovated large Kitchen, w/ updated maple cabinets, stainless LG appliances, an adjoining mudroom/laundry room, and right off foyer a spacious office that could double as guest space. Down the lane from the peaceful, tree-lined lake and trails of Mountain Lakes Preserve, is just minutes from the University and all the excitement that downtown has to offer! Nestled on a large .69 acre lot surrounded by a stretch of homes that have been recently enlarged and renovated. Top Princeton schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 MOUNTAIN AVE have any available units?
178 MOUNTAIN AVE has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 178 MOUNTAIN AVE have?
Some of 178 MOUNTAIN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 MOUNTAIN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
178 MOUNTAIN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 MOUNTAIN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 178 MOUNTAIN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 178 MOUNTAIN AVE offer parking?
No, 178 MOUNTAIN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 178 MOUNTAIN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 178 MOUNTAIN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 MOUNTAIN AVE have a pool?
No, 178 MOUNTAIN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 178 MOUNTAIN AVE have accessible units?
No, 178 MOUNTAIN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 178 MOUNTAIN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 178 MOUNTAIN AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 178 MOUNTAIN AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 178 MOUNTAIN AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
