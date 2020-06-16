Rent Calculator
Home
/
Passaic, NJ
/
180 Howe Avenue - 1
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
180 Howe Avenue - 1
180 Howe Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Passaic
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
180 Howe Ave, Passaic, NJ 07055
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful brand new spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom first floor apartment with a large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 180 Howe Avenue - 1 have any available units?
180 Howe Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Passaic, NJ
.
What amenities does 180 Howe Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 180 Howe Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 180 Howe Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
180 Howe Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Howe Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 180 Howe Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Passaic
.
Does 180 Howe Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 180 Howe Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 180 Howe Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Howe Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Howe Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 180 Howe Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 180 Howe Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 180 Howe Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Howe Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Howe Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Howe Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 180 Howe Avenue - 1 has units with air conditioning.
