1053 Apartments for rent in Passaic, NJ with hardwood floors
Passaic, NJ is known as "The Birthplace of Television" because it’s believed to be the location of the first television station to transmit to homes.
Passaic, New Jersey is a city of 69,781 people that holds the title of being the largest municipality in New Jersey! The town is located just north of Newark on the Passaic River. Its only 10 miles from New York City! Just across the Hudson River from the Big Apple, it makes for a super convenient commute for anyone who needs to be in the city often. The population is varied with a large Jewish community and also a sizable Polish community. The Italian Americans used to be the most prevalent cultural group, but the population has declined quite a bit over the years. Sherwood Schwartz, the creator of the Brady Bunch, grew up here, and the neighborhood is thought to be an inspiration for the peaceful Brady neighborhood seen on TV. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Passaic renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.