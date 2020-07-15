/
2 bedroom apartments
861 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Passaic, NJ
1 Unit Available
Athenia
24 ONYX CT 1st Floor
24 Onyx Ct, Passaic, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Two bedroom first floor apartment with a living room and dining room. Kitchen has its own closed off pantry for storing cooking items. Central air conditioning with separate units in each room for individual comfort. Close to Routes 3, 46 and 21.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Passaic
257 GROVE ST
257 Grove Street, Passaic, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
Walk into this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex apartment within a 2 min walk from the Grove street Path train. Located within the nicest neighborhood in Downtown Jersey City this apartment has it all.
6 Units Available
Rosemawr
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
1 Unit Available
Delawanna
98 WILLIAM ST
98 William Street, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful updated ranch house with 2 bedrooms 1 bath, kitchen, dining/living-room. Ready to move in. Tenant is responsible to clean the snow and keep the outside clean.
1 Unit Available
Garfield
206 CAMBRIDGE AVE
206 Cambridge Avenue, Garfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious 2nd floor 4 room, 2 bedroom apartment that features: refrigerator and gas stove. Rent includes heat and cold water.
1 Unit Available
Wallington
53 PARK AVE
53 Park Ave, Wallington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Get a fresh start with this lovely 2 bedroom, spacious first floor apartment in a well maintained four family home.
1 Unit Available
Delawanna
140 WILLIAM ST SECOND FL.
140 William Street, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
A Must See! Cozy 2 Bedroom Apartment Offering Hardwood Fls Throughout, Updated Kitchen, Central Air. Close to Transportation, Shopping, and Schools. Available August 1st! TransUnion Smartmove Screening Required.
1 Unit Available
Wallington
188 HAYWARD PL
188 Hayward Place, Wallington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1st Floor features 2 BRms, Eat in Kitchen ,Full Bath,LivRm,Laundry in unit (kit).Shared garage for Storage only&Concrete Yard. Freshly Painted,New Windows,New Floor in Kit and Redone HardwoodFloors.
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
14 BERGEN AVE
14 Bergen Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Neat, clean & freshly painted 2 bedroom apartment. Washer/Dryer hookup in basement w/storage space & use of backyard. Very close to public transportation, major, highways, shopping & restaurants. Landlord will pay half of the realtor fee.
1 Unit Available
Athenia
102 WESLEY ST
102 Wesley Street, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
freshly painted with updated kitchen and King size bedroom- landlord may consider 1 cat no dogs
1 Unit Available
Athenia
11 LADWIK LN
11 Ladwik Lane, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful, tranquil location of town, recently renovated 2nd floor apartment in great location. renovated tiled baths and kitchen, laundry room with W/D installed, large open LR/DR combo, CA and baseboard heat, 3 bedrooms with Mstr bath, 1.
1 Unit Available
Athenia
58 SPEER AVE
58 Speer Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
HEAT INCLUDED in this spacious 7 room, 2 level unit. 2nd flr: Lvgrm, DA, MEIK, New FB, 2 Bdrms. 3rd flr: Rec rm, Office, .5 Bath. Laundry hook-ups in basement plus storage. Shared use of yard. NTN application required: https://secure.
$
14 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
$
15 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1140 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
$
35 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
13 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
832 sqft
Welcome to Cloverdale Park Apartments, where you will experience the comfort of upscale apartment living amid stunningly landscaped grounds. Perfectly located, Cloverdale Park Apartments is peaceful, beautiful and abounding in amenities.
$
15 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
15 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
3 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1001 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
22 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1126 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
4 Units Available
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St, Silver Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
900 sqft
Joralemon Apartments in Belleville, NJ offer pet-friendly living in spacious, renovated units. Large closets, updated kitchens and new flooring make Joralemon an excellent choice. Easy commute to local employers.
$
Contact for Availability
Nutley Gardens
181 Hancox Ave, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
757 sqft
Situated in a park-like, suburban setting, Nutley Properties feature immaculate like-new apartments with direct private entry, eat-in windowed kitchens with new appliances, ceramic-tiled bath, sparkling dining room chandelier, gleaming polished
7 Units Available
The Woodlands
53 Maier Street, North Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
960 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/9/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house ZOOM link.
