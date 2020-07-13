800 Apartments for rent in Passaic, NJ with parking
Passaic, NJ is known as "The Birthplace of Television" because it’s believed to be the location of the first television station to transmit to homes.
Passaic, New Jersey is a city of 69,781 people that holds the title of being the largest municipality in New Jersey! The town is located just north of Newark on the Passaic River. Its only 10 miles from New York City! Just across the Hudson River from the Big Apple, it makes for a super convenient commute for anyone who needs to be in the city often. The population is varied with a large Jewish community and also a sizable Polish community. The Italian Americans used to be the most prevalent cultural group, but the population has declined quite a bit over the years. Sherwood Schwartz, the creator of the Brady Bunch, grew up here, and the neighborhood is thought to be an inspiration for the peaceful Brady neighborhood seen on TV. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Passaic apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.