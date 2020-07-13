Apartment List
/
NJ
/
passaic
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:56 AM

800 Apartments for rent in Passaic, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Passaic apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Passaic Park
285 AYCRIGG AVE
285 Aycrigg Ave, Passaic, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
575 sqft
Train 3 blocks away - Commuters Delight 11 th floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo that features : Kitchen and Open floor plan that has a LivingRoom/Dining Room combo with a genorous size area . Terrace with views . Enjoy the out door pool in the Summer.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
530 Gregory ave
530 Gregory Ave, Passaic, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Updated 3 bedroom 1st flr apt, with entrances in the front and back. Apt features large living, dining rooms, an eat-in kitchen, as well as access to largeunfinished basement for additional storage.
Results within 1 mile of Passaic
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Garfield
Dahnert Park Apartments
1 Dahnert Park Ln, Garfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1000 sqft
Adjacent to Scenic Park and Lake... Accessible to Public Transportation...Heat, Hot Water and Cooking Gas Included... Cozy one bedroom apartments located adjacent to a beautiful park and lake. Easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Rosemawr
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rutherford
267 WEST ERIE AVE
267 West Erie Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This 1 BR Apt in a very well kept 4 Family Brick building features hardwood floors, large living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Unit comes with one off-street parking space. Shared use of yard is available too.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Wallington
188 HAYWARD PL
188 Hayward Place, Wallington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1st Floor features 2 BRms, Eat in Kitchen ,Full Bath,LivRm,Laundry in unit (kit).Shared garage for Storage only&Concrete Yard. Freshly Painted,New Windows,New Floor in Kit and Redone HardwoodFloors.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Athenia
26 HURON AVE
26 Huron Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Apartment has updated appliances, New wooden floors thru out, Freshly painted,No Pets allowed, Tenants responsible for there on recycling. parking is on side of building. WASHER /DRYER HOOK-UP. Parking for the first floor tenant Only.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
495 HIGHLAND AVE
495 Highland Avenue, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 495 HIGHLAND AVE in Clifton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Delawanna
1 Balsam Ct
1 Balsam Court, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Wow! This lovingly maintained and updated ground floor condo in the beautiful Evergreen complex is perfect for renters. The bright and open floor plan allows for comfortable living and easy entertaining. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Passaic
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
33 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,976
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,935
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,880
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
5 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,841
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
4 Units Available
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St, Silver Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Joralemon Apartments in Belleville, NJ offer pet-friendly living in spacious, renovated units. Large closets, updated kitchens and new flooring make Joralemon an excellent choice. Easy commute to local employers.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
The Clark
280 Clark Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Clark at Hackensack redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Hackensack, NJ and still being only minutes away from New York City. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
11 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
832 sqft
Welcome to Cloverdale Park Apartments, where you will experience the comfort of upscale apartment living amid stunningly landscaped grounds. Perfectly located, Cloverdale Park Apartments is peaceful, beautiful and abounding in amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,258
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
20 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,042
1175 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
6 Units Available
The Woodlands
53 Maier Street, North Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
960 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/9/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house ZOOM link.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Belleview Gardens
140 Celia Terrace, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
615 sqft
Belleview Gardens offers one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments feature newly renovated, modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
City Guide for Passaic, NJ

Passaic, NJ is known as "The Birthplace of Television" because it’s believed to be the location of the first television station to transmit to homes.

Passaic, New Jersey is a city of 69,781 people that holds the title of being the largest municipality in New Jersey! The town is located just north of Newark on the Passaic River. Its only 10 miles from New York City! Just across the Hudson River from the Big Apple, it makes for a super convenient commute for anyone who needs to be in the city often. The population is varied with a large Jewish community and also a sizable Polish community. The Italian Americans used to be the most prevalent cultural group, but the population has declined quite a bit over the years. Sherwood Schwartz, the creator of the Brady Bunch, grew up here, and the neighborhood is thought to be an inspiration for the peaceful Brady neighborhood seen on TV. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Passaic, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Passaic apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Passaic 1 BedroomsPassaic 1 BedroomsPassaic 2 Bedrooms
Passaic 2 BedroomsPassaic 3 Bedrooms
Passaic Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPassaic Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJWoodland Park, NJMount Vernon, NYPompton Lakes, NJWallington, NJ
Totowa, NJGarfield, NJPalisades Park, NJSuffern, NYPearl River, NYIrvington, NYAirmont, NYRahway, NJButler, NJHastings-on-Hudson, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College