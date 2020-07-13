800 Apartments for rent in Passaic, NJ with parking

Passaic, NJ is known as "The Birthplace of Television" because it’s believed to be the location of the first television station to transmit to homes.

Passaic, New Jersey is a city of 69,781 people that holds the title of being the largest municipality in New Jersey! The town is located just north of Newark on the Passaic River. Its only 10 miles from New York City! Just across the Hudson River from the Big Apple, it makes for a super convenient commute for anyone who needs to be in the city often. The population is varied with a large Jewish community and also a sizable Polish community. The Italian Americans used to be the most prevalent cultural group, but the population has declined quite a bit over the years. Sherwood Schwartz, the creator of the Brady Bunch, grew up here, and the neighborhood is thought to be an inspiration for the peaceful Brady neighborhood seen on TV. See more