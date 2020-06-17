67 Henry Ave, Palisades Park, NJ 07650 Palisades Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
GREAT LOCATION! SPACIOUS FRESHLY PAINTED FIRST FLOOR 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT. NEW KITCHEN AND BATHROOM! LANDLORD PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER. OVER SIZED LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM! PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE! WASHER / DRYER AND STORAGE ROOMS IN BASEMENT. CALL TODAY! THIS ONE WILL GO FAST!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 67 HENRY AVE have any available units?
67 HENRY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palisades Park, NJ.
What amenities does 67 HENRY AVE have?
Some of 67 HENRY AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 HENRY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
67 HENRY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.