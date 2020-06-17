All apartments in Palisades Park
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

67 HENRY AVE

67 Henry Ave · No Longer Available
Location

67 Henry Ave, Palisades Park, NJ 07650
Palisades Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
GREAT LOCATION! SPACIOUS FRESHLY PAINTED FIRST FLOOR 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT. NEW KITCHEN AND BATHROOM! LANDLORD PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER. OVER SIZED LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM! PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE! WASHER / DRYER AND STORAGE ROOMS IN BASEMENT. CALL TODAY! THIS ONE WILL GO FAST!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 HENRY AVE have any available units?
67 HENRY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palisades Park, NJ.
What amenities does 67 HENRY AVE have?
Some of 67 HENRY AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 HENRY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
67 HENRY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 HENRY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 67 HENRY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palisades Park.
Does 67 HENRY AVE offer parking?
No, 67 HENRY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 67 HENRY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 HENRY AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 HENRY AVE have a pool?
No, 67 HENRY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 67 HENRY AVE have accessible units?
No, 67 HENRY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 67 HENRY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 HENRY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 HENRY AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 HENRY AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
