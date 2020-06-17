67 HENRY AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

GREAT LOCATION! SPACIOUS FRESHLY PAINTED FIRST FLOOR 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT. NEW KITCHEN AND BATHROOM! LANDLORD PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER. OVER SIZED LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM! PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE! WASHER / DRYER AND STORAGE ROOMS IN BASEMENT. CALL TODAY! THIS ONE WILL GO FAST!!