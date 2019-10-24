All apartments in Palisades Park
411 E

Location

411 E, Palisades Park, NJ 07650
Palisades Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
some paid utils
This apartment is perfect for you whether you are here for business or pleasure, I want to provide Furnished apartment for only monthly base
Why you need to choose this apt?
1.Save Money 2.Stay like your real home 3. Enjoy eat-in Kitchen

Welcome to Luxury Furnished 3br/ 2bath Condo. This is a newly constructed 3bedroom 2bathroom apartment located on the ground floor of an elevator building. Fully furnished with all brand new Furniture! This apartment is approximately 2,400 sq.ft and equipped with a washer and a dryer in the unit. It has plenty of space to accommodate any comfortably. The master bedroom has two queen sized beds and second room and third room have two twin beds! Main bathroom has shower booth and shower tub. Additional bathroom has shower tub! The living room has full sized sofa-bed and also cable and free Wifi. There is a stone table in a kitchen with stainless steel new appliances. Pillows comforters, lines for beds, towels and basic cookware and utensils shall be supplied.

The area offers exceptional convenience to Manhattan! 8 Min drive to the NYC. You can also take public transportation to the time square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 E have any available units?
411 E has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 411 E have?
Some of 411 E's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 E currently offering any rent specials?
411 E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 E pet-friendly?
No, 411 E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palisades Park.
Does 411 E offer parking?
No, 411 E does not offer parking.
Does 411 E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 E have a pool?
No, 411 E does not have a pool.
Does 411 E have accessible units?
No, 411 E does not have accessible units.
Does 411 E have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 E have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 E does not have units with air conditioning.
