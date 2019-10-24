Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator internet access new construction

This apartment is perfect for you whether you are here for business or pleasure, I want to provide Furnished apartment for only monthly base

Why you need to choose this apt?

1.Save Money 2.Stay like your real home 3. Enjoy eat-in Kitchen



Welcome to Luxury Furnished 3br/ 2bath Condo. This is a newly constructed 3bedroom 2bathroom apartment located on the ground floor of an elevator building. Fully furnished with all brand new Furniture! This apartment is approximately 2,400 sq.ft and equipped with a washer and a dryer in the unit. It has plenty of space to accommodate any comfortably. The master bedroom has two queen sized beds and second room and third room have two twin beds! Main bathroom has shower booth and shower tub. Additional bathroom has shower tub! The living room has full sized sofa-bed and also cable and free Wifi. There is a stone table in a kitchen with stainless steel new appliances. Pillows comforters, lines for beds, towels and basic cookware and utensils shall be supplied.



The area offers exceptional convenience to Manhattan! 8 Min drive to the NYC. You can also take public transportation to the time square.