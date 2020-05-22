215 9th St

Amenities
Renovated apartment on a quiet residential street in a highly desirable section of Palisades Park. First floor features newly renovated full bathroom and large bedroom along with open kitchen, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances; large family/living. Glass sliding doors leading to a balcony overlooking a private backyard. Lower level features master bedroom, renovated full bathroom, large third bedroom, and washer/dryer. Close to NYC transportation, shopping and minutes to all major highways.