Palisades Park, NJ
215 9th St
Last updated May 22 2020 at 2:58 PM

215 9th St

215 9th Street · (201) 741-8445
Palisades Park
2 Bedrooms
Furnished Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
3 Bedrooms
Location

215 9th Street, Palisades Park, NJ 07650
Palisades Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated apartment on a quiet residential street in a highly desirable section of Palisades Park. First floor features newly renovated full bathroom and large bedroom along with open kitchen, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances; large family/living. Glass sliding doors leading to a balcony overlooking a private backyard. Lower level features master bedroom, renovated full bathroom, large third bedroom, and washer/dryer. Close to NYC transportation, shopping and minutes to all major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 9th St have any available units?
215 9th St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 9th St have?
Some of 215 9th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
215 9th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 9th St pet-friendly?
No, 215 9th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palisades Park.
Does 215 9th St offer parking?
No, 215 9th St does not offer parking.
Does 215 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 9th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 9th St have a pool?
No, 215 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 215 9th St have accessible units?
No, 215 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 215 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 9th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 9th St does not have units with air conditioning.
