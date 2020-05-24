98 Lake Avenue

Amenities

WINTER RENTAL Begins October 1 at $1600 month plus utilities. Charming 1st Fl, 2BR Cottage Offers Panoramic Views. A Stone's Throw to Red Hot Asbury Park & Just Blocks to OG's Victorian Downtown & Beaches! Best of All Worlds! Alfresco Dining w/BBQ & Furnishings for Star-Gazing, Swan & People Watching! Enjoy Lake Views from the Enclosed Florida Room...Just Open the Windows & Enjoy the Breeze While Relaxing on the Cozy Furnishings. Or Hang Out in the Spacious LR w/Sofa Bed to Accommodate that last-minute guest. Larger BR features Queen, 2nd BR a Trundle (Can convert to 2 Twins or 1 Queen). Fully Equipped Eat-In Kitchen, Pet Permitted Case-By-Case for Added $500. $250 cleaning fee. Application and credit report required. 1-1/2 mo security