Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:49 AM

98 Lake Avenue

98 Lake Avenue · (732) 481-2110
Location

98 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-WINTER · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
WINTER RENTAL Begins October 1 at $1600 month plus utilities. Charming 1st Fl, 2BR Cottage Offers Panoramic Views. A Stone's Throw to Red Hot Asbury Park & Just Blocks to OG's Victorian Downtown & Beaches! Best of All Worlds! Alfresco Dining w/BBQ & Furnishings for Star-Gazing, Swan & People Watching! Enjoy Lake Views from the Enclosed Florida Room...Just Open the Windows & Enjoy the Breeze While Relaxing on the Cozy Furnishings. Or Hang Out in the Spacious LR w/Sofa Bed to Accommodate that last-minute guest. Larger BR features Queen, 2nd BR a Trundle (Can convert to 2 Twins or 1 Queen). Fully Equipped Eat-In Kitchen, Pet Permitted Case-By-Case for Added $500. $250 cleaning fee. Application and credit report required. 1-1/2 mo security

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Lake Avenue have any available units?
98 Lake Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98 Lake Avenue have?
Some of 98 Lake Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Lake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
98 Lake Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Lake Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 98 Lake Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 98 Lake Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 98 Lake Avenue does offer parking.
Does 98 Lake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Lake Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Lake Avenue have a pool?
No, 98 Lake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 98 Lake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 98 Lake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Lake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Lake Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Lake Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Lake Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
