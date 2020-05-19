87 Cookman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

$1,700/WEEKLY 2020 SUMMER RENTAL Cuter than a button! This Ocean Grove Victorian cottage offers a private patio and wrap around porch for BBQs and enjoying summer breezes, living room w/ separate TV nook, dining room, updated kitchen w/ Viking stove, full sized W/D, spacious master BR suite on first level, Central A/C downstairs, cable and wifi OH MY! All of this just 4.5 blocks to beach, across the street from lovely park & close to downtown restaurant, NYC transportation and shopping. FULL SEASON AVAILABLE!