Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

87 Cookman Avenue

87 Cookman Avenue · (732) 996-0119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

87 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
$1,700/WEEKLY 2020 SUMMER RENTAL Cuter than a button! This Ocean Grove Victorian cottage offers a private patio and wrap around porch for BBQs and enjoying summer breezes, living room w/ separate TV nook, dining room, updated kitchen w/ Viking stove, full sized W/D, spacious master BR suite on first level, Central A/C downstairs, cable and wifi OH MY! All of this just 4.5 blocks to beach, across the street from lovely park & close to downtown restaurant, NYC transportation and shopping. FULL SEASON AVAILABLE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Cookman Avenue have any available units?
87 Cookman Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 87 Cookman Avenue have?
Some of 87 Cookman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Cookman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
87 Cookman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Cookman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 87 Cookman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Grove.
Does 87 Cookman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 87 Cookman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 87 Cookman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 87 Cookman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Cookman Avenue have a pool?
No, 87 Cookman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 87 Cookman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 87 Cookman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Cookman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 Cookman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Cookman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 87 Cookman Avenue has units with air conditioning.
