SUMMER 2020 Great ,stylish 3 bedroom 2 full bath rental with bonus room Recently painted and newly furnished this rental is one block to town and 2 1/2 blocks to the beach. Rocking chair front porch and outdoor space out back. Outdoor shower and 4 beach badges completes the package!!! Don't wait will go fast Owner may consider a small dog 2200 weekly additional 150 cleaning fee