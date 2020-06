42 Abbott Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill internet access

Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home close to beach and Fletcher Lake available for WEEKLY or longer SUMMER RENTALS. Ideal property for extended family as it is set up as 2 units for extra privacy. Main area has large, open living room/kitchen w/ dining table for 4, sofabed in LR, 2 bedrooms (1 with queen, 1 with queen & twin) and 1 bath plus washer/dryer. Lower area is separated by privacy door & includes 1 bdrm w/ queen bed, fully stocked kitchenette (no stove), small living rm w/sofa & private exterior first fl entrance. All areas have A/C, cable TV, wifi & beach tags/supplies. Private front porch & grassy rear yard space w/ BBQ grill & patio table/chairs. $3000/wk in July or August;. $2,000/wk Sept. Available AUG 21 into September. Dogs considered.