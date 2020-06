Amenities

SUMMER RENTAL This lovely victorian home is located 1 block from the beach with fabulous ocean views.. This large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with sunny southern exposure is ideally located on beautiful Pitman Avenue. It is fully furnished and equipped with everything needed for your summer vacation at the beach. Come enjoy the ocean breeze from the rocking chair front porch! Internet and 4 badges included. June, July & August are booked. September available weekly.