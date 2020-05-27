19 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

Available June thru September @ $1800-Nightly (5-7 day minimum) includes 6 Season Beach Badges. Off Season rates October-March @ $1250 nightly (3 day minimum). Welcome to The Grande Dame Of Victorians! The Historic Strandvue Offers 6 BRs (Sleeps 16) & 4.5 BAs & 3 Parking Spaces w/ Driveway. Alfresco Dining on the 1400 Sq. Ft Gated Veranda Boasts Unparalleled Views while Enjoying Your Morning or Evening Beverage or BBQ. Fabulous Living Room, Large Den w/SleepSofa, Full BA, Stocked Kitchen & Dining Room on 1st Fl. 2nd Fl features Sitting/Game Room, 4BRs (Master w/ 1/2 BA), 2BAs & Laundry. The Sweet Room w/Double Bed has Its Own Private Balcony. Venture to 3rd Fl to Find Another Sitting/Family Room w/Day/Trundle, 2BRs & BA.