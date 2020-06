Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Located in the first beach block of Pitman Avenue. Currently under renovation, this home will offer a spacious first floor with an open floor plan, new kitchen and new half bath. Upstairs you will find a new master bedroom, new master bath and laundry room plus an additional 2 bedrooms and hallway bath. Fabulous ocean views can be enjoyed from the 2 open porches. Rear patio is equipped with a gas BBQ. Added bonus is stress free parking for 2 cars in the rear garage! This home is fully equipped with everything you need to enjoy your summer vacation in Ocean Grove. 4 badges included. $150 cleaning fee per stay. July & August are booked. Weeks available in September.