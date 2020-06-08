All apartments in Ocean Grove
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:46 PM

13 Embury Avenue

13 Embury Avenue · (732) 481-2110
Location

13 Embury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

9 Bedrooms

Unit WEEKLY/SUMMER · Avail. now

$5,000

9 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Perfect Beach House for Your Large Group! 9 BEDROOMS Sleeps 16 & 4 Baths! 1st Beach Block! Stunning Ocean Views! This Quintessential Victorian Ocean Grove Summer Rental Has It All! Fabulous 1st Fl w/Large Living & Dining Room, Full BA & Huge Fully-Equipped Eat-In-Kitchen for Entertaining. Covered Porch Allows Alfresco Enjoyment. 2nd Fl Showcases Huge Master Suite w/King Bed, Spacious Private Porch & Master BA! Plus 2 More BR's, an Additional BA & W/D. Find 6 BR's & Full BA on the 3rd Floor! BBQ Too for Outdoor Grilling! Washer & Dryer, Linens, Towels, WIFI & 6 BEACH BADGES Included. SUNDAY to SUNDAY Rental, Available June @ $5000 Week, July @ $7000 week, (July 4th 7500), August@ $7000 Week. Cleaning Fee $275. Dog Additional $175 Rent weekly. $750 Security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Embury Avenue have any available units?
13 Embury Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 Embury Avenue have?
Some of 13 Embury Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Embury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13 Embury Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Embury Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Embury Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13 Embury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13 Embury Avenue does offer parking.
Does 13 Embury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Embury Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Embury Avenue have a pool?
No, 13 Embury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13 Embury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13 Embury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Embury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Embury Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Embury Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Embury Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
