13 Embury Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill internet access

Perfect Beach House for Your Large Group! 9 BEDROOMS Sleeps 16 & 4 Baths! 1st Beach Block! Stunning Ocean Views! This Quintessential Victorian Ocean Grove Summer Rental Has It All! Fabulous 1st Fl w/Large Living & Dining Room, Full BA & Huge Fully-Equipped Eat-In-Kitchen for Entertaining. Covered Porch Allows Alfresco Enjoyment. 2nd Fl Showcases Huge Master Suite w/King Bed, Spacious Private Porch & Master BA! Plus 2 More BR's, an Additional BA & W/D. Find 6 BR's & Full BA on the 3rd Floor! BBQ Too for Outdoor Grilling! Washer & Dryer, Linens, Towels, WIFI & 6 BEACH BADGES Included. SUNDAY to SUNDAY Rental, Available June @ $5000 Week, July @ $7000 week, (July 4th 7500), August@ $7000 Week. Cleaning Fee $275. Dog Additional $175 Rent weekly. $750 Security.