12 Surf Avenue

FIRST BEACH BLOCK SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL.. This charming, beautifully decorated beach victorian is perfectly located for your summer getaway. Close to the Beach, Boardwalk, Town and ,Asbury Park Five bedrooms and 2.5 baths gives you plenty of room to comfortably sleep 9. Wonderful open and comfy living room and dining room are perfect for gathering together for food and games. Renovated kitchen comes complete with everything you need with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. First floor family/bedroom has a full bath attached. Two open porches with stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean complete the package. Also includes an outdoor shower, 4 beach chairs, 2 adult and 2 child beach passes 3000 weekly April/May 5000 June,July,Aug,Sept 250 cleaning fee