All apartments in Ocean Grove
Find more places like 12 Surf Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocean Grove, NJ
/
12 Surf Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

12 Surf Avenue

12 Surf Avenue · (732) 776-6400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ocean Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

12 Surf Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
FIRST BEACH BLOCK SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL.. This charming, beautifully decorated beach victorian is perfectly located for your summer getaway. Close to the Beach, Boardwalk, Town and ,Asbury Park Five bedrooms and 2.5 baths gives you plenty of room to comfortably sleep 9. Wonderful open and comfy living room and dining room are perfect for gathering together for food and games. Renovated kitchen comes complete with everything you need with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. First floor family/bedroom has a full bath attached. Two open porches with stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean complete the package. Also includes an outdoor shower, 4 beach chairs, 2 adult and 2 child beach passes 3000 weekly April/May 5000 June,July,Aug,Sept 250 cleaning fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Surf Avenue have any available units?
12 Surf Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Surf Avenue have?
Some of 12 Surf Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Surf Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12 Surf Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Surf Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12 Surf Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Grove.
Does 12 Surf Avenue offer parking?
No, 12 Surf Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12 Surf Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Surf Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Surf Avenue have a pool?
No, 12 Surf Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12 Surf Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12 Surf Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Surf Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Surf Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Surf Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Surf Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12 Surf Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ocean Grove 1 BedroomsOcean Grove 2 Bedrooms
Ocean Grove 3 BedroomsOcean Grove Apartments with Gym
Ocean Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJ
Point Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity