112 Clark Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

Available All August for $6700 or $1900 weekly btwn 7/25 - 9/18. Winter rental begins October @ $1600 Mo +. Updated & Immaculate home w/4 Beach Badges (2 SR/youth & 2 Adult). This Charming, Fully Renovated home Boasts 2BR/2BA (Sleeps 6) w/Fabulous Rocking Chair Porch, Spacious Living Dining Combo w/Gleaming Brazilian Cherry Floors. Bright Fully-Equipped Kitchen. Full BA w/Tub & W&D complete 1st Level. 2 Spacious BR's on 2nd Level (one w/2 Full beds, the other w/1 Full) & a Stunning Spa-Like BA Sporting Custom Tile. Sweet Private Rear Fenced-in Deck offers Apres Beach BBQ. WIFI, Linens & SmartTV Incl. Near All Ocean Grove & Asbury Have to Offer.Tennis Court, Beach, Boardwalk, Bradley Beach & More. $150 Cleaning Fee. Winter October- May @ $1600 Month+Utilities+$250 cleaning