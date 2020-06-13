All apartments in Ocean Grove
112 Clark Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

112 Clark Avenue

112 Clark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

112 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
tennis court
Available All August for $6700 or $1900 weekly btwn 7/25 - 9/18. Winter rental begins October @ $1600 Mo +. Updated & Immaculate home w/4 Beach Badges (2 SR/youth & 2 Adult). This Charming, Fully Renovated home Boasts 2BR/2BA (Sleeps 6) w/Fabulous Rocking Chair Porch, Spacious Living Dining Combo w/Gleaming Brazilian Cherry Floors. Bright Fully-Equipped Kitchen. Full BA w/Tub & W&D complete 1st Level. 2 Spacious BR's on 2nd Level (one w/2 Full beds, the other w/1 Full) & a Stunning Spa-Like BA Sporting Custom Tile. Sweet Private Rear Fenced-in Deck offers Apres Beach BBQ. WIFI, Linens & SmartTV Incl. Near All Ocean Grove & Asbury Have to Offer.Tennis Court, Beach, Boardwalk, Bradley Beach & More. $150 Cleaning Fee. Winter October- May @ $1600 Month+Utilities+$250 cleaning

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Clark Avenue have any available units?
112 Clark Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocean Grove, NJ.
What amenities does 112 Clark Avenue have?
Some of 112 Clark Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Clark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
112 Clark Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Clark Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 112 Clark Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Grove.
Does 112 Clark Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 112 Clark Avenue does offer parking.
Does 112 Clark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Clark Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Clark Avenue have a pool?
No, 112 Clark Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 112 Clark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 112 Clark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Clark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Clark Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Clark Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Clark Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
