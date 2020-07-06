All apartments in Ocean Grove
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:50 AM

112 1/2 Clark Avenue

112 1/2 Clark Ave · (732) 481-2110
Location

112 1/2 Clark Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Winter rental · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
Winter rental begins Mid September @ $1600 Mo + Utilities. This Charming, Updated & Immaculate, Fully Renovated home Boasts 2 Bedrooms (One w/ 2 Full Beds, the other one Full BED) & 2 Bathrooms (One on First Floor and one on 2nd Floor Sporting Custom Tile.). Spacious Living / Dining Combo w/Gleaming Brazilian Cherry Floors. Bright Fully-Equipped Kitchen & washer & Dryer & SmartTV Included. Sweet Private Rear Fenced-in Deck offers Apres Beach BBQ & Fabulous Rocking Chair Porch, Near All Ocean Grove & Asbury Have to Offer. Tennis & Pickle Ball Courts, Beach, Boardwalk, Bradley Beach & More. Winter Mid September - May @ $1600 Month+Utilities+$250 cleaning

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 1/2 Clark Avenue have any available units?
112 1/2 Clark Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 1/2 Clark Avenue have?
Some of 112 1/2 Clark Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 1/2 Clark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
112 1/2 Clark Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 1/2 Clark Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 112 1/2 Clark Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Grove.
Does 112 1/2 Clark Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 112 1/2 Clark Avenue offers parking.
Does 112 1/2 Clark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 1/2 Clark Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 1/2 Clark Avenue have a pool?
No, 112 1/2 Clark Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 112 1/2 Clark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 112 1/2 Clark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 112 1/2 Clark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 1/2 Clark Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 1/2 Clark Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 1/2 Clark Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
