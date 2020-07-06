112 1/2 Clark Avenue

Amenities

Winter rental begins Mid September @ $1600 Mo + Utilities. This Charming, Updated & Immaculate, Fully Renovated home Boasts 2 Bedrooms (One w/ 2 Full Beds, the other one Full BED) & 2 Bathrooms (One on First Floor and one on 2nd Floor Sporting Custom Tile.). Spacious Living / Dining Combo w/Gleaming Brazilian Cherry Floors. Bright Fully-Equipped Kitchen & washer & Dryer & SmartTV Included. Sweet Private Rear Fenced-in Deck offers Apres Beach BBQ & Fabulous Rocking Chair Porch, Near All Ocean Grove & Asbury Have to Offer. Tennis & Pickle Ball Courts, Beach, Boardwalk, Bradley Beach & More. Winter Mid September - May @ $1600 Month+Utilities+$250 cleaning