Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

11 Pitman Avenue

11 Pitman Avenue · (732) 776-6400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Pitman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Seaside home in Beautiful Ocean Grove. Available SUMMER 2020 This renovated/ modern 7 bedroom, 4.5 bath home has it all. 3 open porches with spectacular Ocean views for enjoying morning coffee or evening cocktails. Fully stocked, custom kitchen with granite counter tops is open to the living and dining room and makes for great entertaining. First floor bedroom with full updated bathroom. 4 bedrooms on second floor with two full updated baths And a third floor suite with two more bedrooms , kitchen, full bath, living/dining room and private porch with Ocean views. Did I mention 2 parking spots, 7 beach badges, 6 beach chairs and beach towels ? Just come and unpack Sorry no pets No smoking Additional 280 cleaning fee 5500 a week in June and September 6700 a week in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Pitman Avenue have any available units?
11 Pitman Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Pitman Avenue have?
Some of 11 Pitman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Pitman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11 Pitman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Pitman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11 Pitman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Grove.
Does 11 Pitman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11 Pitman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11 Pitman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Pitman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Pitman Avenue have a pool?
No, 11 Pitman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11 Pitman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11 Pitman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Pitman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Pitman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Pitman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Pitman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
