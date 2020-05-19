11 Pitman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Seaside home in Beautiful Ocean Grove. Available SUMMER 2020 This renovated/ modern 7 bedroom, 4.5 bath home has it all. 3 open porches with spectacular Ocean views for enjoying morning coffee or evening cocktails. Fully stocked, custom kitchen with granite counter tops is open to the living and dining room and makes for great entertaining. First floor bedroom with full updated bathroom. 4 bedrooms on second floor with two full updated baths And a third floor suite with two more bedrooms , kitchen, full bath, living/dining room and private porch with Ocean views. Did I mention 2 parking spots, 7 beach badges, 6 beach chairs and beach towels ? Just come and unpack Sorry no pets No smoking Additional 280 cleaning fee 5500 a week in June and September 6700 a week in