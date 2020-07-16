All apartments in North Bergen
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:10 PM

7603 1ST AVE

7603 1st Ave · (201) 659-8600
Location

7603 1st Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C1 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
tennis court
** HALF BROKER FEE PAID** Well maintained large 2 bed 1 bath in quiet Hudson Heights North Bergen area. Located in a secured building just off Bergenline Ave this bright and spacious corner unit features: Heat & hot water included, Partial NYC views, laundry in the building, Bright and airy living area, 900 +/- sqft. Windows in every single room, LOTS of closets throughout, Refinished hardwood floors, and window A/C units. As well, a large renovated Eat-in kitchen with a spacious pantry, beautifully updated bath with tile imported from Italy, High Ceilings with fans, and Bedrooms large enough to fit king-sized beds with floor-to-ceiling sliding closet mirrors and custom built in storage. Two blocks from James Braddock North Hudson County Park which includes: Tennis court, Soccer Fields, Race Track, Basketball and relaxing spots along a beautiful pond. Bus stop to NYC right outside your door. Also close to 1-9, Target, Home Depot, BLVD East with breathtaking NYC and Hudson River views, schools, nightlife, shopping, bakeries, restaurants and more! Parking may be available a half mile away on 70th St. for $150/mo. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7603 1ST AVE have any available units?
7603 1ST AVE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7603 1ST AVE have?
Some of 7603 1ST AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7603 1ST AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7603 1ST AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7603 1ST AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7603 1ST AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bergen.
Does 7603 1ST AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7603 1ST AVE offers parking.
Does 7603 1ST AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7603 1ST AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7603 1ST AVE have a pool?
No, 7603 1ST AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7603 1ST AVE have accessible units?
No, 7603 1ST AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7603 1ST AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7603 1ST AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7603 1ST AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7603 1ST AVE has units with air conditioning.
