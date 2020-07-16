7603 1ST AVE

Amenities

** HALF BROKER FEE PAID** Well maintained large 2 bed 1 bath in quiet Hudson Heights North Bergen area. Located in a secured building just off Bergenline Ave this bright and spacious corner unit features: Heat & hot water included, Partial NYC views, laundry in the building, Bright and airy living area, 900 +/- sqft. Windows in every single room, LOTS of closets throughout, Refinished hardwood floors, and window A/C units. As well, a large renovated Eat-in kitchen with a spacious pantry, beautifully updated bath with tile imported from Italy, High Ceilings with fans, and Bedrooms large enough to fit king-sized beds with floor-to-ceiling sliding closet mirrors and custom built in storage. Two blocks from James Braddock North Hudson County Park which includes: Tennis court, Soccer Fields, Race Track, Basketball and relaxing spots along a beautiful pond. Bus stop to NYC right outside your door. Also close to 1-9, Target, Home Depot, BLVD East with breathtaking NYC and Hudson River views, schools, nightlife, shopping, bakeries, restaurants and more! Parking may be available a half mile away on 70th St. for $150/mo. Sorry no pets.