All apartments in North Bergen
Find more places like
6927 LIBERTY AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bergen, NJ
/
6927 LIBERTY AVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:30 PM

6927 LIBERTY AVE

6927 Liberty Avenue · (201) 868-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Bergen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6927 Liberty Avenue, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 1 full bath apartment for rent in North Bergen with 1 car garage and 1 car driveway parking. Landlord pays for Heat & Hot Water. Hardwood Floors & plenty of closet space, just steps from public transportation to NYC Port Authority and mins from Light Rail Station w/ easy commute to Hoboken and Jersey City Downtown & Journal Square. Schools, Shopping & many other conveniences nearby. Subject to Application & Interview Approval, must have Tenancy/Background?Credit Report along w/ Proof of Employment. 1.5 month security deposit required, No Pets, No Smoking Permitted in Apartment. Available August 1st !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6927 LIBERTY AVE have any available units?
6927 LIBERTY AVE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6927 LIBERTY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6927 LIBERTY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6927 LIBERTY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 6927 LIBERTY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bergen.
Does 6927 LIBERTY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 6927 LIBERTY AVE offers parking.
Does 6927 LIBERTY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6927 LIBERTY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6927 LIBERTY AVE have a pool?
No, 6927 LIBERTY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6927 LIBERTY AVE have accessible units?
No, 6927 LIBERTY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6927 LIBERTY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6927 LIBERTY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6927 LIBERTY AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6927 LIBERTY AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07093
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
The Duchess
7601 River Rd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East
North Bergen, NJ 07047

Similar Pages

North Bergen 1 BedroomsNorth Bergen 2 BedroomsNorth Bergen Accessible ApartmentsNorth Bergen Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Bergen Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJPearl River, NYPelham Manor, NYIrvington, NYAirmont, NYRahway, NJHastings-on-Hudson, NYSleepy Hollow, NYKings Point, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeEssex County College