6927 LIBERTY AVE.

Amenities

hardwood floors garage oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom 1 full bath apartment for rent in North Bergen with 1 car garage and 1 car driveway parking. Landlord pays for Heat & Hot Water. Hardwood Floors & plenty of closet space, just steps from public transportation to NYC Port Authority and mins from Light Rail Station w/ easy commute to Hoboken and Jersey City Downtown & Journal Square. Schools, Shopping & many other conveniences nearby. Subject to Application & Interview Approval, must have Tenancy/Background?Credit Report along w/ Proof of Employment. 1.5 month security deposit required, No Pets, No Smoking Permitted in Apartment. Available August 1st !