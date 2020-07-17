All apartments in North Bergen
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

38 WOODCLIFF AVE

38 Woodcliff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

38 Woodcliff Avenue, North Bergen, NJ 07047
Woodcliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally Renovated 1,980 S.f one family home with the finest finishes, located in Woodcliff section in the most desirable residential area of North Bergen. This amazing 3-bedroom, 3 full bathroom is a perfect place to call HOME! this home has a look of a Townhouse like and Private! The first floor offers a family room with a full bathroom, a stand-up shower, a wet bar with a wine refrigerator, beautiful white quartz countertops, a laundry section, and sliding glass doors to an amazing Backyard ready for entertainment and relaxation. The second floor offers a Large Master Bedroom, with en-suite bath, Soaking Tub, Italian Porcelain Tile, a beautiful white vanity, and Walk-in Closet. Chef’s Kitchen with customized Cabinets, Stainless Steel Premium Package Appliances, beautiful white Quartz Counter Tops, Living room has an amazing open layout that provides tons of lights and a nice size balcony where you can enjoy across street the 167-acre lakefront of James J Braddock North Hudson County Park. The top floor has 2 generous bedrooms with a view of Hudson County Park, Double Closets, 1 full Bathroom, a stand-up shower, and 2 storage spaces. Individual wall Central A/C and Heating System for Energy efficiency, Italian Hardwood Floors throughout, a sound system installed, 1 indoor Car Garage plus a driveway. Close to a major Commercial District full of Restaurants, Shops, Boutiques, the James J Braddock North Hudson County Park, Blvd East, Bergenline Avenue, and much more, minutes to NYC via NJ Transit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 WOODCLIFF AVE have any available units?
38 WOODCLIFF AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bergen, NJ.
What amenities does 38 WOODCLIFF AVE have?
Some of 38 WOODCLIFF AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 WOODCLIFF AVE currently offering any rent specials?
38 WOODCLIFF AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 WOODCLIFF AVE pet-friendly?
No, 38 WOODCLIFF AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bergen.
Does 38 WOODCLIFF AVE offer parking?
Yes, 38 WOODCLIFF AVE offers parking.
Does 38 WOODCLIFF AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 WOODCLIFF AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 WOODCLIFF AVE have a pool?
No, 38 WOODCLIFF AVE does not have a pool.
Does 38 WOODCLIFF AVE have accessible units?
No, 38 WOODCLIFF AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 38 WOODCLIFF AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 WOODCLIFF AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 WOODCLIFF AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 38 WOODCLIFF AVE has units with air conditioning.
