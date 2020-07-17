38 WOODCLIFF AVE

Amenities

Totally Renovated 1,980 S.f one family home with the finest finishes, located in Woodcliff section in the most desirable residential area of North Bergen. This amazing 3-bedroom, 3 full bathroom is a perfect place to call HOME! this home has a look of a Townhouse like and Private! The first floor offers a family room with a full bathroom, a stand-up shower, a wet bar with a wine refrigerator, beautiful white quartz countertops, a laundry section, and sliding glass doors to an amazing Backyard ready for entertainment and relaxation. The second floor offers a Large Master Bedroom, with en-suite bath, Soaking Tub, Italian Porcelain Tile, a beautiful white vanity, and Walk-in Closet. Chef’s Kitchen with customized Cabinets, Stainless Steel Premium Package Appliances, beautiful white Quartz Counter Tops, Living room has an amazing open layout that provides tons of lights and a nice size balcony where you can enjoy across street the 167-acre lakefront of James J Braddock North Hudson County Park. The top floor has 2 generous bedrooms with a view of Hudson County Park, Double Closets, 1 full Bathroom, a stand-up shower, and 2 storage spaces. Individual wall Central A/C and Heating System for Energy efficiency, Italian Hardwood Floors throughout, a sound system installed, 1 indoor Car Garage plus a driveway. Close to a major Commercial District full of Restaurants, Shops, Boutiques, the James J Braddock North Hudson County Park, Blvd East, Bergenline Avenue, and much more, minutes to NYC via NJ Transit.